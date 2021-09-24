Letters 08.29.21

Eucharistic Reverence

Relevant to recent coverage of “Eucharistic coherence”: American Catholicism seems lacking in respect for our Dear Savior.

The dedicated nuns once taught to always refer to our Loving Lord with all the reverence he is due.

The respectful terms I recall being taught were Holy Communion, Sacred Eucharist and Divine Savior or Divine Presence.

To profess Body, Blood, Soul and Divinity yet omit “Sacred” from Eucharist advertises our disrepect, if not our disbelief.

Thomas J. Farley

Kerrville, Texas

A Catholic Woman’s Plea

Regarding the “Eucharistic Revival” called for by the U.S. bishops’ conference: It was so wonderful to hear that you have decided at your recent spring assembly to start a National Eucharistic Revival, which is a three-year initiative to renew the Church by enkindling a living relationship with the Lord Jesus Christ in the Holy Eucharist. You also voted to draft in November of this year a teaching document on the meaning of the Holy Eucharist in the life of the Church. Thank you for undertaking that important and needed task.

All of us Catholics are so very blessed and privileged to receive the Body, Blood, Soul and Divinity of Jesus Christ at every single Mass. But its reception also bears a responsibility. St. Paul states, “Whoever, therefore, eats the bread or drinks the cup of the Lord in an unworthy manner will be guilty of profaning the body and blood of the Lord. Let a man examine himself, and so eat of the bread and drink of the cup. For anyone who eats and drinks without discerning the body eats and drinks judgment upon himself” (1 Corinthians 11:27-29).

Since you have courageously taken up this task of putting a focus on the Holy Eucharist, what a perfect time to issue a national policy statement.

Here’s my plea: that it would state, “If publicly outspoken pro-abortion politicians continue to legislate pro-abortion policies, then they will not be allowed to receive the Most Holy Eucharist.”

Is this “weaponizing” Holy Communion?

No, it is preserving its integrity and sacredness, thereby preventing the scandalization of it. It would also be such an act of charity for you to do.

You will be letting all Catholics know, not just politicians, that you want them to go to heaven by worthily receiving the Body, Blood, Soul and Divinity of Jesus Christ.

Dear Heavenly Father, please give us the grace always, that we need to see what it is we have to do and the strength to do it. May God bless you all. I will be praying for you.

Tina Arbore

Greenville, South Carolina

Excellent Editorial

In your excellent editorial: “Canada’s Trudeau Fans the Flame of Blame” (July 18 issue), you correctly point out how Canada’s prime minister is trying to shift the blame for the residential school system from the government to the Roman Catholic (RC) Church. Unfortunately, he is not the principal cause for the resulting growing hatred toward the Church. It is the Canadian news media, and, in particular, the taxpayer-funded Canadian Broadcasting Corporation (CBC), that is the prime mover.

For many years now the highly biased and decidedly benighted CBC has wasted no opportunity and used every effort to purvey misinformation and censor real truth in its perduring effort to humiliate and destroy the RC Church.

They even went so far as to say that the Vatican should be charged with crimes against humanity. I can only guess that this is due to their hatred for the Church’s opposition to abortion, same-sex “marriage” cohabitation, transgenderism, etc., which the CBC is so eager to promote.

You may soon be facing a similar biased attack from the U.S. media over your native boarding schools.

Robert Theophilus

Winnipeg, Canada