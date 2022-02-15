Vatican Firefighters Try to Rescue Cat Stuck on Colonnade Surrounding St. Peter’s Square

It is not currently known who the cat belongs to or how it was able to ascend the colonnade, which consists of 284 43-foot-tall columns.

VATICAN CITY — Vatican firefighters were attempting on Tuesday to rescue a cat stuck on top of the colonnade surrounding St. Peter’s Square in Rome.

Several times during the late morning on Feb. 15 the firemen ascended to the top of the portico on their fire truck ladder in an attempt to grab the orange cat from the corner where it was perching.

Several attempts were unsuccessful, as the furry creature narrowly skittered past the firefighter’s arms and around the edge of the architectural masterpiece designed by 17th-century sculptor Gian Lorenzo Bernini.

It is not currently known who the cat belongs to or how it was able to ascend the colonnade, which consists of 284 43-foot-tall columns.

The Vatican is home to a famous cat lover: Pope emeritus Benedict XVI. When he worked in the Roman Curia before his election as pope, he would reportedly prepare plates of food for stray cats. It was said that if friendly cats near his Vatican offices were hurt, he would bandage their wounds.