Vandalism Outside El Paso Catholic Church Damages Three Angel Statues

Vandalism outside St. Pius X parish in El Paso, Texas.
EL PASO, Texas — Three angel statues at St. Pius X Church in El Paso have suffered heavy damage in a vandalism incident, prompting sadness and prayers for whoever committed the crime.

“We are saddened at the damage that was done at St. Pius X,” Bishop Mark Seitz of El Paso said Feb. 10. “These holy images are important to us because they serve as signs and reminders of God’s closeness and God’s care for us.”

Three angel statues on the parish grounds were found toppled over and broken. There was no damage inside any of the buildings, the diocese reported in a statement.

Bishop Seitz said the statues are “things that can be repaired and replaced.”

“We are grateful to God that no one was physically hurt in this violent outburst, because human beings are the most beautiful and irreplaceable images of God,” the bishop said. “We pray that whoever carried out this senseless act will receive the help they need.”

A police report has been filed in the case and security measures were in place. The parish is working with law enforcement to identify any potential suspects, the diocese said.

An arrest has been made in a September 2020 incident at the diocese’s St. Patrick’s Cathedral, in which a $25,000 statue of Christ was destroyed, the ABC affiliate KVIA reported.

Last year there were massive, largely peaceful protests over the death of George Floyd, a black man who was being detained by Minneapolis police. However, there were also widespread riots and vandalism that caused over $1 billion nationwide and killed some 19 people. There was also a wave of vandalism against churches and Catholic statues.

