Pope Francis Speaks on Phone at End of General Audience

According to people present in the hall, the Pope spoke on the phone for around two minutes, then gestured to the crowd that he would return soon and left the room.

Pope Francis spoke on the phone at the end of his general audience Aug. 11, 2021.
Pope Francis spoke on the phone at the end of his general audience Aug. 11, 2021. (photo: Daniel Ibanez/CNA / EWTN)
Hannah Brockhaus/CNA Vatican

VATICAN CITY — Pope Francis made an unknown phone call at the end of his weekly general audience on Wednesday.

A livestream video of the Aug. 11 audience in the Vatican’s Pope Paul VI Hall showed the pope giving his apostolic blessing, then being approached by one of his assistants. The two could be seen speaking together for a moment before Pope Francis was handed a cellphone which he put to his ear.

According to people present in the hall, the Pope spoke on the phone for around two minutes, then gestured to the crowd that he would return soon and left the room. He came back shortly afterward to greet the people gathered to see him.

No other information is currently known about the mysterious phone call.

The moment took place at the end of Pope Francis’ Wednesday general audience, after the Our Father was prayed in Latin.

The papal audiences were paused during July for a summer break, but have resumed this month.

