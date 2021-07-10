Planned Parenthood-Trained Instructor: Sex-Ed Programs Sexualize Children

Cline was mentored by Planned Parenthood’s director of sex education in Austin. One of the first things that she learned was how to treat children, as young as 10 years old.

WASHINGTON — A former sex-education instructor is challenging Planned Parenthood for “sexualizing children”, cutting parents “out of the picture”, and dehumanizing the unborn. She knows, she said, because she received training from the nation’s largest abortion provider.

Monica Cline, who was taught and trained by Planned Parenthood, now serves as a pro-life advocate and founder of It Takes a Family. She applauded a recent Iowa Supreme Court ruling that says the state can block Planned Parenthood’s sex education programs, funded by federal grants, from public schools. She criticized Planned Parenthood’s work both in Iowa and across the country.

Cline recognized the “significant” ruling in Iowa during EWTN Pro-Life Weekly July 8.

“These programs are actually created to teach children about sexuality in order for them to become sexually active,” she said. Among other concerns, she added, they didn’t include abstinence “at all.”

“These programs are about sexualizing children and leading them to abortion,” she cautioned. Today, she warned, “comprehensive sexuality education is all about grooming children” and is wielded as a “marketing tool to lead to abortion.”

Cline was mentored by Planned Parenthood’s director of sex education in Austin. One of the first things that she learned was how to treat children, as young as 10 years old.

“You need to see them and realize that they are sexually active, and if they haven’t, they will be,” her mentor told her. “It’s our job as sex educators to teach them about all forms of sexuality to ensure that they’re reducing their risk.”

“Their philosophy and their belief about our children is highly sexualized,” Cline stressed. “They believe that abstinence is laughable. They see parents as a barrier to service.”

While Cline agreed that abortion is the breakdown of the family, she emphasized that “it all begins with sex education.”

“It’s about keeping parents out of the picture and ensuring that those children not only dehumanize themselves through the act of sex outside of marriage but then to dehumanize the preborn child through abortion,” she said.