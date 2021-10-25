Oklahoma City Archbishop Issues Call to Prayer for End to Abortion and Death Penalty

Archbishop Coakley encouraged those looking to respond to his call to prayer to pray the rosary, spend time in adoration, pray every day explicitly for an end to abortion and capital punishment, and to pray for the respect of all life.

OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. — Archbishop Paul Coakley of Oklahoma City has issued a call to prayer for the abolition of the death penalty and for the end to abortion in Oklahoma.

“We must pray for a renewed focus on the precious gift of life - all life from conception until natural death,” said Archbishop Coakley in a statement published on the archdiocesan website Oct. 20. “We need urgent prayers for our leaders that they have wisdom and courage to create laws and policies that respect the dignity of human life.”

Oklahoma is scheduled to execute seven individuals between Oct. 28 and March 10. The state’s last execution was on Jan. 15, 2015.

“I ask that we offer special prayers now through the beginning of Advent for greater respect for life, and to pray on the day of the execution for victims of these horrendous crimes and their families, and for the souls of the condemned,” said Archbishop Coakley. “As Saint John Paul II said in his encyclical, ‘The Gospel of Life,’ may God grant that all who believe in Jesus proclaim the Gospel of life with honesty and love to the people of our time.”

October is regarded by the USCCB as “Respect Life Month” and the “Month of the Rosary.”

Archbishop Coakley encouraged those looking to respond to his call to prayer to pray the rosary, spend time in adoration, pray every day explicitly for an end to abortion and capital punishment, and to pray for the respect of all life.

Oklahoma had previously paused the use of the death penalty following the botched execution of Clayton Derrell Lockett. Medical professionals repeatedly failed to insert an IV into Lockett’s veins, and the execution was halted after 33 minutes.

Lockett eventually died 10 minutes after the execution was paused due to a massive heart attack.