Nice Attack Suspect Charged with Terrorism

A Tunisian, Aouissaoui reportedly arrived in Europe in late September, first at the Italian island Lampedusa before traveling to France.

NICE, France — The perpetrator of an October knife attack inside Notre-Dame de Nice has been charged with terrorism, French officials said Monday.

Brahim Aouissaoui, 21, has charged with “assassinations in connection with a terrorist enterprise” and “participation in a criminal terrorist association”, authorities said Dec. 7.

The attacker on Oct. 29 killed three people in the church, including a 44-year-old mother of three; a 60 year old woman who had come to the church to pray; and the church’s 55 year old sacristan.

The attacker used a knife to carry out the killings and reportedly shouted “Allahu Akbar” as he did so.

Aouissaoui was shot and arrested by police, and was sent to hospital.

A 47 year old man suspected of being in contact with Aouissaoui was arrested Oct. 30.

Mohammed Moussaoui, president of French Council of Muslim Faith, condemned the terrorist attack and asked French Muslims to cancel their festivities for Mawlid, the Oct. 29 celebration of Muhammad's birthday, “as a sign of mourning and solidarity with the victims and their loved ones.”

Cardinal Robert Sarah, prefect of the Congregation for Divine Worship, responded to the news of the attack on the basilica, writing on Twitter: “Islamism is a monstrous fanaticism which must be fought with force and determination ... Unfortunately, we Africans know this too well. The barbarians are always the enemies of peace. The West, today France, must understand this.”