Japanese District Court: Failure to Recognize ‘Same-Sex Marriage’ is Unconstitutional

SAPPORO, Japan — A district court in Japan has ruled that the government’s failure to acknowledge same-sex marriage is a violation of the constitution.

A Sapporo district court said the government’s definition of marriage was discriminatory and violated constitutional protections for equal treatment under the law, the New York Times reports.

However, the court ruling does not automatically change the country’s legal definition of marriage, according to NPR. To do so would require legislation by Parliament, which has previously refused to enact such legislation.

Advocates of same-sex marriage say they will now push for Parliament to redefine marriage in the country.

Current Japanese law does not acknowledge same-sex marriage, but does not expressly prohibit it either.

The case against the Japanese government had been filed by three same-sex couples who argued they had been deprived of legal services and benefits, the New York Times reports. Although they sought $9,000 in damages per person, the court denied their request, saying the government is not liable because the idea of same-sex marriage is novel in Japanese culture.