Irish Catholic Bishop Prays for Road Users’ Protection Ahead of Long August Weekend

Ireland’s roads are expected to be busier than usual between July 31 and Aug. 2, the country’s August bank holiday.

KILLALOE, Ireland — A Catholic bishop said on Friday that he would be praying for road users’ protection ahead of Ireland’s August long weekend.

Bishop Fintan Monahan of Killaloe, in mid-western Ireland, announced on July 30 that he would lead a “Blessing of the Roads” ceremony to pray for the protection of motorists, cyclists, and pedestrians.

“Long weekends are specific periods which can record serious road accidents. The loss of 73 lives so far in 2021 is a national tragedy as well as being devastating for the families and loved ones of the deceased,” he said.

“I invite parishes across the Diocese of Killaloe to pray for those who have lost their lives in tragic circumstances, and also to pray for the safety of all road users during this long weekend.”

Ireland’s Road Safety Authority recorded 137 fatal collisions resulting in 148 fatalities in 2020, an increase of 6% from 2019. The highest numbers of road fatalities were in the counties of Dublin and Cork.

Overall, the number of road deaths in Ireland has decreased since 2006, when there were 365.

The 54-year-old bishop said: “Since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic there has been a marked increase in use by pedestrians and cyclists of our public roads.”

“Over these 16 months, we have also gained a common understanding of the vulnerability of human life like never before. It is commendable how we have, as a society, pulled together to share responsibility in protecting human life.”

The bishop will preside at the “Blessing of the Roads” at the Church of Our Lady, Roslevan, at 6 p.m. local time on July 31.

The bishop recommended that motorists recite two prayers before setting out on a journey.

The first is a 17th-century prayer in Irish:

In ainm an Athar le bua,

In ainm an Mhic a d’fhulaing an phian,

In ainm an Spiorad Naoimh le neart,

Muire is a Mac linn inár dtriall. Áiméan!

The second is a contemporary English prayer:

Holy Mother, hear our prayer,

Keep us in your loving care,

Whatever the perils of the way,

Let us not add to them this day.

So to our caution and attention,

We add a prayer for your protection,

To beg God’s blessing on this car,

To travel safely near and far.

Amen.