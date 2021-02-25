Former HHS Official: Xavier Becerra Could Promote Abortion Internationally

At his confirmation hearing on Wednesday, Becerra would not name a single abortion restriction that he supported.

WASHINGTON — A former official at the Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) warned Thursday that health secretary nominee Xavier Becerra could pose grave implications for the global pro-life cause.

If confirmed as HHS Secretary, Becerra’s priority in the job would be abortion, said Valerie Huber, former U.S. Special Representative for Global Women's Health at HHS, during an interview on EWTN Pro-Life Weekly that will air Thursday night.

“Having someone who is such a radical pro-abortion advocate will move that agenda to its limits,” Huber said.

Becerra is currently California’s attorney general. During his tenure, he has upheld state pro-abortion laws that forced crisis pregnancy centers to advertise for abortions, and required Catholic nuns to have abortion coverage in their health plans. He has also pushed for easier access to the abortion pill regimen and supported lawsuits against abortion restrictions in other states.

At his confirmation hearing on Wednesday, Becerra would not name a single abortion restriction that he supported.

Huber noted the Biden administration has already allowed for U.S. global health assistance to fund international pro-abortion groups by repealing the Mexico City Policy.

“By its being rescinded, that means that U.S. taxpayer dollars are going to be used to promote and to fund NGOs around the world who provide abortion,” Huber said.

She said Becerra’s nomination could also have a wide-ranging impact on abortion not just within the United States, but overseas.

“Most pro-life advocates here in the United States and citizens who don’t want their taxpayer dollars used for abortion often focus only on what’s happening here within the borders of the United States government,” Huber said.

“What that does is gives a president and an HHS secretary who is so focused on abortion plenty of space for mischief-making that could result in abortion being deemed an international human right,” she said.

Huber added that HHS is “ground zero for either the protection of life or the promotion of abortion.” She called Becerra “unfit” for the role of HHS secretary.

During Becerra’s confirmation hearing this week, he was pressed by senators on his record on abortion and religious freedom.

In one exchange during Becerra’s confirmation hearing on Tuesday, Sen. Mitt Romney, R-Utah, asked Becerra why he voted against a ban on partial-birth abortion.

Becerra replied, “When I come to these issues, I understand that we may not always agree on where to go, but I think we can find some common ground on these issues.”

Romney said, “I think we can reach common ground on many issues, but on partial-birth abortion it sounds like we’re not going to reach common ground there.”