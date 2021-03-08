Support the register

Feminists Attack, Desecrate Church in Oaxaca

A statue of Saint Jude was also destroyed, and one of the pews was damaged and thrown out onto the street.

The Zocalo of Oaxaca City.
The Zocalo of Oaxaca City. (photo: Joseluisjuarezperez / CC BY-SA 3.0)
CNA World

OAXACA CITY, Mexico — A group of feminists taking part in a women’s rights march in Oaxaca City on Sunday attacked Ss. Cosmas and Damian parish, as well as other buildings, both public and private.

As part of the protests organized in Mexico for International Women's Day, masked women armed with stout sticks broke open the outer doors of Ss. Cosmas and Damian March 7, smashed the windows of the inner doors, gained entry and stormed inside to tag the interior with graffiti, destroy glass cases, windows, pews, and a confessional.

Mujeres forzaron la entrada de la iglesia de San Cosme y San Damián, ubicada en J. P. García, en la ciudad de #Oaxaca, y realizaron destrozos. | Alondra Olivera pic.twitter.com/IrYAgAYc3M

— Quadratín Oaxaca (@Quadratinoaxaca) March 7, 2021

As they passed through the city, they also damaged the Oaxaca Cathedral, the state Ministry of Health, and other private and public buildings.

According to the Mexican news agency Quadratín, the women were protesting commonplace sexual harassment, rapes, killings, and disappeared women, and called for “an end to femicide and transfemicide.”

