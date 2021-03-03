EWTN News to Launch Weekly Discussion Show

Alvarado said she hopes the show will better inform global Catholics to bring the Church’s teaching into the world.

WASHINGTON — On Friday, EWTN News will launch a new weekly discussion show EWTN News In Depth, covering the intersection of faith and current events.



Montserrat “Montse” Alvarado, a Hispanic Catholic who also serves as Vice President and Executive Director of the Becket Fund for Religious Liberty, will be hosting the hour-long discussion program.

On Friday March 5 at 8 p.m. ET, EWTN News In Depth will launch its inaugural episode after being in production since January. The episode will encore on Sunday, March 7, at 11 a.m. ET.

<iframe width=“724” height=“448” src=“https://www.youtube.com/embed/9KJHldxKorM” frameborder=“0” allow=“accelerometer; autoplay; clipboard-write; encrypted-media; gyroscope; picture-in-picture” allowfullscreen></iframe>

Alvarado told CNA she hopes the show’s thorough treatment of issues will foster “encounter” and “engagement” in a time of widespread social isolation and division.

“Our Catholic community, our global community, has suffered intense division through a shifting political environment, a global pandemic, and a lack of fundamental truths,” Alvarado said.

“To drive out the effects of isolation and fear, we need to come together and encounter each other— and our faith— in a genuine way. My hope is that this show will be a forum to encourage deeper engagement,” she said.

The show will air weekly on Friday evenings at 8 p.m. ET, and will re-air on Saturday mornings at 1 a.m. ET, and again on Sunday mornings at 11 a.m. ET. Viewers can watch the show on EWTN or on the social media handle @EWTNNewsInDepth, streaming on Fridays.

The show’s one-hour length will allow for thorough coverage of current events, culture, politics, and the Church—all from a Catholic lens. EWTN News correspondents from the network’s global bureaus will contribute to the conversations, as well as newsmakers and experts.

Alvarado said that she cannot “take credit for the idea” of the show, but aims to advance its goal of “informed discussions, in depth interviews, and explainer packages from EWTN correspondents that break down news and events from an authentically Catholic perspective.”

EWTN CEO and board chairman Michael Warsaw said he hopes the show will be a “resource” for Catholics everywhere.

"My hope is that EWTN News In Depth becomes a resource for people around the globe that they can turn to have a better understanding of the most important, most significant issues that are impacting them today, but also impacting us for generations to come,” Warsaw stated.

Alvarado said she hopes the show will better inform global Catholics to bring the Church’s teaching into the world.

“The Church is global and the Church is growing,” Alvarado said. “This show comes at the right time to accompany Catholics of all backgrounds so we can face our quickly changing world together with faith and hope for the future.”