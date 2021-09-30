EWTN, Napa Institute, and Relevant Radio Announce Joint Rosary Effort to End Abortion

Trio of entities promotes the daily Marian prayer during the month of October.

Michael P. Warsaw, chief executive officer of EWTN and publisher of the Register, Father Francis Hoffman, chief executive officer of Relevant Radio, and Tim Busch, chief executive officer of Napa Institute, have announced a joint effort to pray and promote the daily Rosary during the month of October for “the end to legal abortion in America and an outpouring of support for expectant mothers.”

With the Supreme Court of the United States taking up the Dobbs case in December that could lead to overturning Roe v. Wade, the justices will need the grace of wisdom and courage to confront the issues honestly. Warsaw, Father Hoffman and Busch hope many other Catholic organizations will join this effort by praying and promoting the daily Rosary in October for this intention, and thus mobilize millions of Americans in prayer.

The Rosary times on the EWTN Global Catholic Network are as follows:

at 9am ET, every Monday through Saturday, (9:30am on Sundays), with the Franciscan Missionaries of the Eternal Word;

at 3:30pm ET and 8:30pm ET, Monday through Friday, with Mother Angelica;

at 3:30pm ET, Saturday and Sunday, from Lourdes, France;

at 7:30am ET every day, with the Holy Land Rosary with Father Mitch Pacwa.

In addition, EWTN Global Catholic Radio listeners can pray the Rosary with Mother Angelica at 5:30am ET, Monday through Sunday, and with Father Benedict Groeschel at 9:30pm ET, Monday through Sunday.

For more information, visit EWTN.com, RelevantRadio.com, and Napa-Institute.org.