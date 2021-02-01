Support the register

Dominican Nuns in Mexico Ask for Prayers After Covid Hits Community

10 Dominican nuns of the St. Catherine of Siena Monastery in Mexico City are suffering from the coronavirus.

Nuns pray together in front of the Blessed Sacrament.
Nuns pray together in front of the Blessed Sacrament. (photo: Joaquin Corabalan / Shutterstock)
CNA World

MEXICO CITY, Mexico — The Dominican Nuns of the St. Catherine of Siena Monastery in Mexico City sent an urgent request for “fervent prayers” to local and international Catholics after 10 of their 24 religious fell ill with Covid-19 early this week.

The superior of the community sent a letter to supporters and Catholic news organizations explaining that most of the infected religious have mild symptoms, but the required isolation is preventing them from producing the sweets, bread, and cakes whose sales constitute the financial pillar of the community.

“Two of our sisters have been in very bad condition and have been transported to a hospital, while our older sister, 87 year-old Sister Teresa Coronado, died of COVID late last week.
Most of us continue to be in stable condition, with minor flu symptoms, but social distancing is preventing us from fulfilling our regular duties. Please keep us in your prayers so that God's will may always be done."

In Mexico, there have been 1.8 million cases of Covid-19, and more than 153,000 deaths. Of the dead, 166 have been clerics and 11 religious.

