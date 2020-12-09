Cardinal Parolin Admitted to Hospital for Surgery

Cardinal Parolin has served as Vatican Secretary of State since 2013, and he has been on the Council of Cardinals since 2014.

VATICAN CITY — The Vatican Secretary of State was admitted to a Roman hospital Tuesday for a scheduled surgery to treat prostate enlargement.

“It is expected that in a few days he will be able to leave the hospital and gradually resume his work,” the Holy See Press Office said Dec. 8.

Pietro Cardinal Parolin is being treated at Agostino Gemelli University Policlinic.

The cardinal, who is 65, was ordained a priest of the Diocese of Vicenza in 1980.

He was consecrated a bishop in 2009, when he was appointed apostolic nuncio to Venezeula.

