Cardinal Burke, Suffering with COVID-19, Placed on Ventilator

The 73-year-old cardinal had confirmed on Aug. 10 that he had tested positive for COVID-19.

Cardinal Raymond Leo Burke during the Solemnity of Saints Peter and Paul in St. Peter's Basilica in Vatican City, June 29, 2019. (photo: Daniel Ibanez / CNA/EWTN)
CNA Staff Nation

LA CROSSE, Wisc. — Cardinal Raymond Leo Burke has been placed on a ventilator as he battles COVID-19, according to an update on his condition published on the cardinal's Twitter account Saturday evening.

The tweet reported: “Cardinal Burke has been admitted to the hospital with COVID-19 and is being assisted by a ventilator. Doctors are encouraged by his progress. His Eminence faithfully prayed the Rosary for those suffering from the virus. On this Vigil of the Assumption, let us now pray the Rosary for him.”

The 73-year-old cardinal had confirmed on Aug. 10 that he had tested positive for COVID-19. In tweet on that date, he wrote, “Thanks be to God, I am resting comfortably and receiving excellent medical care. Please pray for me as I begin my recovery. Let us trust in Divine Providence. God bless you.”

This is a developing story.

