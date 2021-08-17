Support the register

National Catholic Register News

Print issue
Subscribe to our Print Edition

Cardinal Burke’s Health Has Reportedly Deteriorated

A source who has spoken to someone close to the cardinal told CNA his condition has deteriorated, and the next 48 hours are crucial.

Cardinal Raymond Burke is shown praying Oct. 15, 2017, in front of the relic of St. Thomas More’s head, which is buried in a vault in St. Dunstan’s Church in Canterbury, England. St. Thomas More is one of Cardinal Burke’s favorite saints.
Cardinal Raymond Burke is shown praying Oct. 15, 2017, in front of the relic of St. Thomas More’s head, which is buried in a vault in St. Dunstan’s Church in Canterbury, England. St. Thomas More is one of Cardinal Burke’s favorite saints. (photo: Edward Pentin photo)
CNA Staff Nation

The condition of Cardinal Raymond Burke, who was recently hospitalized with COVID-19 and placed on a ventilator, has reportedly deteriorated.

A source who has spoken to someone close to the cardinal told CNA his condition has deteriorated, and the next 48 hours are crucial.

Cardinal Burke’s Twitter account had announced Aug. 14 that he “has been admitted to the hospital with COVID-19 and is being assisted by a ventilator. Doctors are encouraged by his progress. His Eminence faithfully prayed the Rosary for those suffering from the virus. On this Vigil of the Assumption, let us now pray the Rosary for him.”


A report in the St. Louis Post-Dispatch said the cardinal, who lives in Rome and is prefect emeritus of the Apostolic Signatura, became ill while visiting Wisconsin, where he was raised.

Amid rumors that he was seriously ill, the 73-year-old cardinal confirmed Aug. 10 that he had tested positive for COVID-19, tweeting: “Thanks be to God, I am resting comfortably and receiving excellent medical care. Please pray for me as I begin my recovery. Let us trust in Divine Providence. God bless you.”

Trending

Subscription Options

  • Subscriber Service CenterAlready a subscriber? Renew or manage your subscription here.

  • SubscribeStart your Register subscription today.

    Subscribe Now

  • Sign up for 6 Free IssuesTry us out with a free trial subscription.

    Order Now

  • Give a Gift SubscriptionBless friends, family or clergy with a gift of the Register.

    Order Now

  • Order Bulk SubscriptionsGet a discount on 6 or more copies sent to your parish, organization or school.

    Order Now

  • Sign-up for E-NewsletterGet Register Updates sent daily or weeklyto your inbox.

    Sign Up