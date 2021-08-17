Cardinal Burke ‘Remains in Serious, but Stable Condition’

A source who has spoken to someone close to the cardinal told CNA his condition has deteriorated, and the next 48 hours are crucial.

Editor's Note: This story has been updated.

The condition of Cardinal Raymond Burke, who was recently hospitalized with COVID-19 and placed on a ventilator, has reportedly deteriorated.

A source who has spoken to someone close to the cardinal told CNA his condition has deteriorated, and the next 48 hours are crucial.

In a press release issued by the Shrine of Our Lady of Guadalupe stated that, “As of August 17th, His Eminence remains in serious, but stable condition. His family, who with a team of doctors, is responsible for all medical decisions while the Cardinal remains sedated and on a medical ventilator, has great confidence in the care he is receiving. The Cardinal has received the Sacraments from priests nearby to him. There are several relics in his room.”

Cardinal Burke’s Twitter account had announced Aug. 14 that he “has been admitted to the hospital with COVID-19 and is being assisted by a ventilator. Doctors are encouraged by his progress. His Eminence faithfully prayed the Rosary for those suffering from the virus. On this Vigil of the Assumption, let us now pray the Rosary for him.”

Cardinal Burke has been admitted to the hospital with COVID-19 and is being assisted by a ventilator. Doctors are encouraged by his progress. H.E. faithfully prayed the Rosary for those suffering from the virus. On this Vigil of the Assumption, let us now pray the Rosary for him. — Cardinal Burke (@cardinalrlburke) August 15, 2021





A report in the St. Louis Post-Dispatch said the cardinal, who lives in Rome and is prefect emeritus of the Apostolic Signatura, became ill while visiting Wisconsin, where he was raised.

Amid rumors that he was seriously ill, the 73-year-old cardinal confirmed Aug. 10 that he had tested positive for COVID-19, tweeting: “Thanks be to God, I am resting comfortably and receiving excellent medical care. Please pray for me as I begin my recovery. Let us trust in Divine Providence. God bless you.”