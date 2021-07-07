Bishops of Argentina and Uruguay Pray for the Recovery of Pope Francis

The Permanent Council of the Uruguayan bishops’ conference expressed in a letter a “close and affectionate greeting at this time of convalescence.”

VATICAN CITY — The bishops of Argentina and Uruguay expressed their closeness and prayers for the swift recovery of Pope Francis, who underwent surgery July 4.

Pope Francis underwent a scheduled surgery at the Agostino Gemelli Polyclinic in Rome to treat diverticular stenosis.

The Holy Father has progressed well and will remain hospitalized for seven days.

The Argentine bishops’ conference prayed for “the speedy recovery of dear Pope Francis.”

“May the Our Lady of Luján, the patroness of Argentina, continue to protect you in your mission as Pastor of the Universal Church,” the conference tweeted.

The greeting sent “on behalf of all the bishops” promises the prayers “of our entire Church for your speedy recovery, to continue your work of leading the Lord's flock.”

“At the same time, we pray that Jesus, the Good Shepherd, will continue to sustain you in your mission to confirm us in the faith,” the Uruguayan bishops said.