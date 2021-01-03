Support the register

National Catholic Register News

Print issue
Subscribe to our Print Edition

Bishop Caggiano tests Positive for COVID, Skips Priestly Ordination

Diocese officials say Bishop Caggiano is not suffering any symptoms but has suspended public appearances for 10 days in accordance with CDC guidelines.

Bishop Frank Caggiano.
Bishop Frank Caggiano. (photo: Courtesy photo / Diocese of Bridgeport)
CNA Vatican

BRIDGEPORT, Conn. — The Catholic Diocese of Bridgeport has announced that Bishop Frank Caggiano is in isolation after testing positive for COVID-19 last Wednesday.

Bishop Caggiano has been systematically testing for COVID every Monday. On Wednesday, December 30th, the lab returned a positive diagnosis.

Diocese officials say Bishop Caggiano is not suffering any symptoms but has suspended public appearances for 10 days in accordance with CDC guidelines. This Saturday, January 2nd, the Bishop had to skip the awaited ordination of Deacon Brendan Blawie, a native of Newtown who graduated from Marine Officer’s Candidate School in Quantico, VA in the summer of 2012, and was ordained as a transitional deacon on June 20, 2020 by Caggiano.

Bishop James Massa, Auxiliary Bishop of the Diocese of Brooklyn and rector of St. Joseph Seminary in Dunwoodie ordained Deacon Brendan to the priesthood at 11 am (local time) at St. Augustine’s Cathedral in Bridgeport.

Trending

Subscription Options

  • Subscriber Service CenterAlready a subscriber? Renew or manage your subscription here.

  • SubscribeStart your Register subscription today.

    Subscribe Now

  • Sign up for 6 Free IssuesTry us out with a free trial subscription.

    Order Now

  • Give a Gift SubscriptionBless friends, family or clergy with a gift of the Register.

    Order Now

  • Order Bulk SubscriptionsGet a discount on 6 or more copies sent to your parish, organization or school.

    Order Now

  • Sign-up for E-NewsletterGet Register Updates sent daily or weeklyto your inbox.

    Sign Up