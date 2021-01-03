Bishop Caggiano tests Positive for COVID, Skips Priestly Ordination

Diocese officials say Bishop Caggiano is not suffering any symptoms but has suspended public appearances for 10 days in accordance with CDC guidelines.

BRIDGEPORT, Conn. — The Catholic Diocese of Bridgeport has announced that Bishop Frank Caggiano is in isolation after testing positive for COVID-19 last Wednesday.

Bishop Caggiano has been systematically testing for COVID every Monday. On Wednesday, December 30th, the lab returned a positive diagnosis.

Diocese officials say Bishop Caggiano is not suffering any symptoms but has suspended public appearances for 10 days in accordance with CDC guidelines. This Saturday, January 2nd, the Bishop had to skip the awaited ordination of Deacon Brendan Blawie, a native of Newtown who graduated from Marine Officer’s Candidate School in Quantico, VA in the summer of 2012, and was ordained as a transitional deacon on June 20, 2020 by Caggiano.

Bishop James Massa, Auxiliary Bishop of the Diocese of Brooklyn and rector of St. Joseph Seminary in Dunwoodie ordained Deacon Brendan to the priesthood at 11 am (local time) at St. Augustine’s Cathedral in Bridgeport.