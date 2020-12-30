Support the register

National Catholic Register News

Print issue
Subscribe to our Print Edition

Bishop Asks Catholics to Fast and Pray After Earthquake Strikes Croatia

The 6.4 magnitude earthquake damaged several churches and a cathedral.

The earthquake-damaged Church of the Exaltation of the Holy Cross in Kravarsko, Croatia.
The earthquake-damaged Church of the Exaltation of the Holy Cross in Kravarsko, Croatia. (photo: Ksenija Abramović / Laudato TV)
CNA World

SISAK, Croatia — A bishop asked Catholics to fast and pray for two days Wednesday after an earthquake struck Croatia.

Bishop Vlado Košić of Sisak issued the appeal to Catholics in his diocese and throughout the country after a magnitude 6.4 earthquake on Dec. 29 that killed at least seven people and injured 26 others. 

His diocese includes the town of Petrinja, located close to the epicenter of the quake, which was felt in the neighboring countries of Slovenia, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Serbia, and Hungary, as well as Austria and Italy.

In a statement reported Dec. 30 by Croatia’s Catholic Information Agency, the bishop called for prayer and fasting Dec. 30-31 that residents would be spared further suffering.

He said that many people had been left homeless and feared aftershocks. 

“We lost the cathedral and about a dozen other churches, not counting the chapels, which were destroyed by the earthquake, and many were severely damaged,” he said. 

“We pray for the strength to endure all this faithfully and that in this tragedy we all remain brave and in solidarity.”

Among those killed in the earthquake was a 12-year-old girl. Another victim was discovered in the rubble at a church in the village of Žažina. Local media reported that the man was the church’s organist.

An estimated 86% of Croatia’s four million-strong population is Catholic.

At Wednesday’s general audience, Pope Francis prayed for the victims of the earthquake.

He said: “Yesterday an earthquake caused casualties and extensive damage in Croatia. I express my closeness to the injured and to those affected by the earthquake, and I pray in particular for those who have lost their lives and for their families.” 

“I hope that the authorities of the country, with the help of the international community, will soon be able to alleviate the suffering of the dear Croatian people.”

The Pastoral Directorate for Croats Abroad has urged members of the Croatian diaspora to send aid via Caritas Croatia.

Nigerian seminarian Michael Nnadi.

Twenty Catholic Missionaries Killed Worldwide in 2020

The Vatican-based news agency, which was founded in 1927 and releases an annual list of murdered Church workers, explained that it used the term “missionary” to refer to “all the baptized engaged in the life of the Church who died in a violent way.”

CNA World

Trending

Subscription Options

  • Subscriber Service CenterAlready a subscriber? Renew or manage your subscription here.

  • SubscribeStart your Register subscription today.

    Subscribe Now

  • Sign up for 6 Free IssuesTry us out with a free trial subscription.

    Order Now

  • Give a Gift SubscriptionBless friends, family or clergy with a gift of the Register.

    Order Now

  • Order Bulk SubscriptionsGet a discount on 6 or more copies sent to your parish, organization or school.

    Order Now

  • Sign-up for E-NewsletterGet Register Updates sent daily or weeklyto your inbox.

    Sign Up