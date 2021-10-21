Support the register

National Catholic Register News https://www.ncregister.com/cna/benedict-xvi-is-full-of-zest-for-life-says-archbishop-gaenswein?utm_source=feedburner&utm_medium=feed&utm_campaign=Feed%3A+NCRegisterDailyBlog+National+Catholic+Register

Print issue
Subscribe to our Print Edition

Benedict XVI is ‘Full of Zest for Life,’ Says Archbishop Gänswein

“The art of dying well, that is, ars moriendi, is part of the Christian life. Pope Benedict has been doing that for many years,” Archbishop Gänswein said.

Pope emeritus Benedict XVI celebrates his 90th birthday (April 16) with Bavarian delegates in Vatican City on April 17, 2017. Also in attendance was Monsignor Georg Ratzinger, Benedict's 93-year-old brother, and Archbishop George Gänswein.
Pope emeritus Benedict XVI celebrates his 90th birthday (April 16) with Bavarian delegates in Vatican City on April 17, 2017. Also in attendance was Monsignor Georg Ratzinger, Benedict's 93-year-old brother, and Archbishop George Gänswein. (photo: EWTN/Paul Badde, Mazur/www.thepapalvisit.org.uk / Vatican Media)
CNA Staff Vatican

VATICAN CITY — Archbishop Georg Gänswein has said that Benedict XVI is “full of zest for life” after the pope emeritus expressed the hope that he would join his friends in heaven in a condolence message. 

Archbishop Gänswein, Benedict XVI’s private secretary, spoke to Germany’s Bild newspaper on Oct. 20 after media reports suggested that the 94-year-old retired pope had a “longing for death,” said CNA Deutsch, CNA’s German-language news partner. 

“The art of dying well, that is, ars moriendi, is part of the Christian life. Pope Benedict has been doing that for many years,” Archbishop Gänswein said.

“Yet he is absolutely full of zest for life. He is stable in his physical weakness, crystal clear in his head, and blessed with his typical Bavarian humor.”

In a letter dated Oct. 2 and released by Wilhering Abbey in Austria, the retired German Pope said that the death of the Austrian Cistercian priest Father Gerhard Winkler had touched him profoundly. 

“The news of the passing of Prof. Dr. Gerhard Winkler  which you have conveyed to me, has affected me deeply. Among all colleagues and friends, he was the closest to me. His cheerfulness and deep faith always attracted me,” wrote Benedict XVI, who was pope from 2005 to 2013.

“Now he has arrived in the next world, where I am sure many friends are already waiting for him. I hope that I can join them soon.”

Archbishop Gänswein said that the letter was “lovingly intended” and came from the heart, but did not mean that Benedict XVI “no longer has any desire to live.” 

“On the contrary,” the German archbishop said.

Benedict XVI’s older brother, Georg, died in July 2020 at the age of 96. The pope emeritus made a four-day visit to Germany to say goodbye to his brother shortly before his death.

Nicolas Poussin, “Sts. Peter and John Healing the Lame Man,” 1655 — “I have neither silver nor gold, but what I do have I give you: in the name of Jesus Christ the Nazorean, rise and walk.” ... He leaped up, stood, and walked around, and went into the Temple with them, walking and jumping and praising God.” [Acts 3:6, 8].

No Reason for Being Sad

“For man was made an intelligent and free member of society by God who created him, but even more important, he is called as a son to commune with God and share in his happiness.” (Gaudium et Spes, No. 21)

Maryella Hierholzer Blogs

Trending

Subscription Options

  • Subscriber Service CenterAlready a subscriber? Renew or manage your subscription here.

  • SubscribeStart your Register subscription today.

    Subscribe Now

  • Sign up for 6 Free IssuesTry us out with a free trial subscription.

    Order Now

  • Give a Gift SubscriptionBless friends, family or clergy with a gift of the Register.

    Order Now

  • Order Bulk SubscriptionsGet a discount on 6 or more copies sent to your parish, organization or school.

    Order Now

  • Sign-up for E-NewsletterGet Register Updates sent daily or weeklyto your inbox.

    Sign Up