Apostolic Nuncio in Iraq Tests Positive for COVID-19 Five Days Before Papal Trip

Pope Francis embarks on his apostolic trip to Iraq March 5.

CNA Vatican

VATICAN CITY — The apostolic nunciature in Iraq reported on Sunday, Feb. 28 that the Nuncio Mitja Leskovar, has tested positive for COVID less than a week before Pope Francis trip to the country.

“The Apostolic Nuncio has recently tested positive to the COVID 19 virus. His symptoms are very light and from self-isolation, continues to work for the preparation of the Apostolic trip,” tweeted on Sunday Fr. Ervin Lengyel, secretary of the Nunciature in Baghdad.

Archbishop Leskovar, 51, was born in Slovenia and was appointed Apostolic Nuncio in Iraq on May 2020 by Pope Francis.

The Apostolic visit of Pope Francis to Iraq will take place from March 5th to 8th. 

