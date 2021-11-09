American Life League Mourns Death of Co-Founder Paul Brown

Brown, 83, “was the man with the vision...the driving force providing the oxygen that makes American Life League’s work possible,” Executive Director of ALL, Jim Sedlak said in the statement.

Paul Brown, co-founder of American Life League, died Thursday, the pro-life group has announced.

“Husband, father, grandfather, and pro-life hero, Paul Brown passed away on November 4, 2021, with his family by his side,” American Life League said in a statement.

The American Life League, founded in 1979, is a non-profit organization with a mission to protect the unborn by focusing on “providing TRUTH-based educational materials and opportunities, inspiring and equipping generations to act for GOD and LIFE, and protecting and caring for the most vulnerable among us—the defenseless, the hurting, the lost, and the despairing.”

Brown, 83, “was the man with the vision...the driving force providing the oxygen that makes American Life League’s work possible,” Executive Director of ALL, Jim Sedlak said in the statement.

“He was the ultimate advocate for babies,” Sedlak added.

Getting involved in politics during the mid-1970s, Brown co-founded the Life Amendment Political Action Committee (LAPAC), which the statement calls “the nation’s first national pro-life political action committee.”

LAPAC “targeted pro-abortion legislators, and in the 1980 election helped bring about the solid defeat of Senators George McGovern (SD), Senator Birch Bayh (IN), and Senator John Durkin (NH).”

Brown’s wife of 53 years and co-founder and current ALL president, Judie Brown, described her late husband as a “remarkable man who had an immense heart, a very wise perspective, and the intellect of a titan.”

Judie Brown said that her late husband has been defined as the “unknown pro-lifer” for many. But for Judie Brown, Paul Brown was the “wind beneath [her] wings.”

The release calls Paul Brown the pro-life movement’s “number one political strategist” and that he “led the way for a proliferation of life advocacy political action committees.” He also used his fundraising skills to grow ALL.

“Over the years, Brown applied his skills and knowledge to the marketing and technical development of the American Life League and continued to find unique ways to showcase pro-life work and fight against pro-abortion politicians, particularly those who claimed to be Catholic but advocated for abortion like Ted Kennedy,” the ALL wrote.

Paul Brown’s son is the Executive Vice President, Hugh Brown. His granddaughter, Katie Brown, is the director of the league’s Marian Blue Wave Project.

The Marian Blue Wave Project aims to shut down every Planned Parenthood facility in the United States; shut down every abortion facility in the United States; expose Catholics who advocate for or promote abortion in any way so that we can pray for them and reach out to each of them in love; and to change hearts by teaching the truth.

The league wrote that they are mourning the death of Brown and that they viewed viewed him as a “visionary pioneer in the fight to preserve every human being’s life in the face of legalized abortion and a ‘culture of death.’”

They wrote that his colleagues have described him as “a man who never met a problem or a challenge he would not face head on and overcome by sheer wit, and sometimes real grit!”

Brown is survived by his wife Judie, three children, and twelve grandchildren.