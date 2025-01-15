How to Pray This Year’s ‘9 Days for Life’ Novena Starting Jan. 16

This year, the annual Day of Prayer for the Legal Protection of Unborn Children, Jan. 22, falls during the novena.

This year, the annual March for Life in Washington, D.C., is taking place on Jan. 24. Ahead of the march, the U.S. Catholic Conference of Bishops (USCCB) is inviting the faithful to take part in its “9 Days for Life” initiative.

“9 Days for Life” is an annual nine-day novena for the protection of human life. Each day’s prayer intention is accompanied by a reflection and suggested actions that participants can take to help build a culture of life.

This year the novena starts on Thursday, Jan. 16, and ends on Friday, Jan. 24, the day of the March for Life.

The nine intentions include: May the tragic practice of abortion end; may each person suffering from participating in abortion find forgiveness, hope and healing in Christ; may every pregnant mother receive compassionate care and support as she nurtures the life in her womb; may every father of a unborn child lovingly support the mother of his child in welcoming new life; may every pregnant mother choosing adoption receive grace and support in embracing this loving option; may all who support or participate in abortion experience a conversion of heart to seek and receive the Lord’s boundless mercy; may all unborn children be protected in law and welcomed in love; may civic leaders work for the protection of all human life, in every stage and circumstance; and may all who defend life find strength and renewal in the Holy Spirit.

Each day of the novena also includes resources, such as videos or articles, that teach participants, for example, how to talk to someone considering abortion, how to support a mother in an unexpected pregnancy, and how to build a culture of life.

This year, the annual Day of Prayer for the Legal Protection of Unborn Children, Jan. 22, falls during the novena. This date is also the anniversary of the Roe v. Wade decision.

Participants can choose to receive the daily prayers either through email or text message, and it is available in both English and Spanish.