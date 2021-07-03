Support the register

Why Was Joan of Arc Mark Twain’s Favorite Among All His Books, the Church Can Change the World Again, and More Great Links!

The Best In Catholic Blogging

Mark Twain Photo by Catherine Stovall from Pixabay
Tito Edwards Blogs

Why Was Joan of Arc Mark Twain’s Favorite Among All His Books? – Dr. Kelly Scott Franklin at The Catholic World Report +1

About the Apostolic Pardon Given to the Dying, Where Fr. Z Admonishes You! - Fr. Z's Blog +1

The Church Can Change The World – Again - Paul A. Escott at Catholic Stand

3 Red Cross Nurses Beatified as Martyrs (Spanish Civil War) – Larry Peterson at Aleteia

New Book Highlights Treasury of Vestments in the Holy Land – John Paul Sonnen at Liturgical Arts Journal

Defining a Catholic Wardrobe (Catholic Mode Blog) – Meghan Ashley Styling

Fertility Awareness/Natural Family Planning - Joe Tevington at Catholic Stand

How to Persuade Someone to Donate to Your Apostolate - Brice Sokolowski at CatholicFundraiser.net

Exorcist Diary: Female Exorcists? - Msgr. Stephen Rossetti at Catholic Exorcism

Xi’s Mandate of Heaven: Rewriting the Bible – Declan Leary at Crisis Magazine

Mafia to be Excommunicated? – John Burger at Aleteia

Rethinking the Enlightenment – Joseph T. Stuart at Crisis Magazine

Vestments: Varieties of Viridi (Green) – Shawn R. Tribe at Liturgical Arts Journal

Catacombs & Capitulation: The Church in China – Joseph Pearce at The Catholic World Report

The Grief of Miscarriage is Terrible, Can We Make Mourning Easier? – Sofia Abasolo at Catholic Herald

Want More Great Catholic News Links?  Click Here! - Tito Edwards at Big Pulpit

The Politics of Synods – Adam A.J. DeVille at Catholic Herald

Tito Edwards Tito Edwards manages Catholic websites for the new evangelization that Pope John Paul II and then Pope Benedict XVI asked for in the third millennium. After a lifetime of living a nominal Catholic life, he reverted completely to his childhood faith that began on the eve of the funeral of Pope John Paul II. He publishes Big Pulpit, Catholic Stand, Ignitum Today, and The American Catholic.

