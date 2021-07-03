Why Was Joan of Arc Mark Twain’s Favorite Among All His Books, the Church Can Change the World Again, and More Great Links!
The Best In Catholic Blogging
Why Was Joan of Arc Mark Twain’s Favorite Among All His Books? – Dr. Kelly Scott Franklin at The Catholic World Report +1
About the Apostolic Pardon Given to the Dying, Where Fr. Z Admonishes You! - Fr. Z's Blog +1
The Church Can Change The World – Again - Paul A. Escott at Catholic Stand
3 Red Cross Nurses Beatified as Martyrs (Spanish Civil War) – Larry Peterson at Aleteia
New Book Highlights Treasury of Vestments in the Holy Land – John Paul Sonnen at Liturgical Arts Journal
Defining a Catholic Wardrobe (Catholic Mode Blog) – Meghan Ashley Styling
Fertility Awareness/Natural Family Planning - Joe Tevington at Catholic Stand
How to Persuade Someone to Donate to Your Apostolate - Brice Sokolowski at CatholicFundraiser.net
Exorcist Diary: Female Exorcists? - Msgr. Stephen Rossetti at Catholic Exorcism
Xi’s Mandate of Heaven: Rewriting the Bible – Declan Leary at Crisis Magazine
Mafia to be Excommunicated? – John Burger at Aleteia
Rethinking the Enlightenment – Joseph T. Stuart at Crisis Magazine
Vestments: Varieties of Viridi (Green) – Shawn R. Tribe at Liturgical Arts Journal
Catacombs & Capitulation: The Church in China – Joseph Pearce at The Catholic World Report
The Grief of Miscarriage is Terrible, Can We Make Mourning Easier? – Sofia Abasolo at Catholic Herald
The Politics of Synods – Adam A.J. DeVille at Catholic Herald
