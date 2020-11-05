Support the register

National Catholic Register News

Print issue
Subscribe to our Print Edition

Why Some Nativity Scenes Include This Figurine, Against Swearing, Problematic CRISPR, And More!

The Best In Catholic Blogging

El Caganer
El Caganer (photo: uCatholic)
Tito Edwards Blogs

Why Some Nativity Scenes Include This Figurine – Billy Ryan at uCatholic +1

Against Swearing – Fr. Christopher Pietraszko at Ignitum Today +1

Fordham’s Fr. Bryan Massingale “Jubilant” after Pope Francis Comes-out for "Same-Sex Civil Unions" – Joseph Sciambra at Sons of St. Joseph

Contemplative Prayer & The Divine Office – Steve Greco at Catholic Stand

The Catholic Churches That Dot the Beautiful Island of Capri – V.M. Traverso at Aleteia

Want More Great News Links?  Click Here! - Tito Edwards at Big Pulpit

Ethically Problematic CRISPR Gene-editing Tech Causing Unexpected Problems in Embryos – Nancy Flanders at Live Action News

The Fear Factor – Carol Monaco at Catholic Stand

Is There Any Place for Classical Music In Our Culture Today? – David Clayton at New Liturgical Movement

The Summa Contra Dr. Mazza – Steven O’Reilly at Roma Locuta Est

Our Powerful Intercessors – Msgr. Stephen Rossetti at Catholic Exorcism

Welcome to Wiemar America – Msgr. Richard C. Antall at Crisis Magazine

Exorcist Explains the Demonic: Satan & the Fallen Angels – Charlie McKinney at Catholic Spiritual Direction

Is “Same-Sex Love” Really a Thing? – Jim Russell at The Catholic World Report

The Occult Disposes Us to Satan – Sister Anna Marie McGuan at Simply Catholic

Can You be Saved Outside the Catholic Church? – Fr. David Nix at Pilgrim Priest

Mixed Messages from the Vatican & Bishops – Fr. Timothy V. Vavarek at The Catholic Thing

Catholics Must Engage the Culture Through the Arts – Matthew Archbold at Creative Minority Report

How Long, O Lord? Praying for Pope Francis – Jeffrey A. Mirus, Ph.D., at Catholic Culture

Petition for Laicization Granted to Pope Francis Denier Priest – Christopher Altieri at Catholic Herald

Tito Edwards

Tito Edwards Tito Edwards manages Catholic websites for the new evangelization that Pope John Paul II and then Pope Benedict XVI asked for in the third millennium. After a lifetime of living a nominal Catholic life, he reverted completely to his childhood faith that began on the eve of the funeral of Pope John Paul II. He publishes Big Pulpit, Catholic Stand, Ignitum Today, and The American Catholic.

Trending

Subscription Options

  • Subscriber Service CenterAlready a subscriber? Renew or manage your subscription here.

  • SubscribeStart your Register subscription today.

    Subscribe Now

  • Sign up for 6 Free IssuesTry us out with a free trial subscription.

    Order Now

  • Give a Gift SubscriptionBless friends, family or clergy with a gift of the Register.

    Order Now

  • Order Bulk SubscriptionsGet a discount on 6 or more copies sent to your parish, organization or school.

    Order Now

  • Sign-up for E-NewsletterGet Register Updates sent daily or weeklyto your inbox.

    Sign Up