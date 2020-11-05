Why Some Nativity Scenes Include This Figurine, Against Swearing, Problematic CRISPR, And More!

The Best In Catholic Blogging

Why Some Nativity Scenes Include This Figurine – Billy Ryan at uCatholic +1

Against Swearing – Fr. Christopher Pietraszko at Ignitum Today +1

Fordham’s Fr. Bryan Massingale “Jubilant” after Pope Francis Comes-out for "Same-Sex Civil Unions" – Joseph Sciambra at Sons of St. Joseph

Contemplative Prayer & The Divine Office – Steve Greco at Catholic Stand

The Catholic Churches That Dot the Beautiful Island of Capri – V.M. Traverso at Aleteia

Want More Great News Links? Click Here! - Tito Edwards at Big Pulpit

Ethically Problematic CRISPR Gene-editing Tech Causing Unexpected Problems in Embryos – Nancy Flanders at Live Action News

The Fear Factor – Carol Monaco at Catholic Stand

Is There Any Place for Classical Music In Our Culture Today? – David Clayton at New Liturgical Movement

The Summa Contra Dr. Mazza – Steven O’Reilly at Roma Locuta Est

Our Powerful Intercessors – Msgr. Stephen Rossetti at Catholic Exorcism

Welcome to Wiemar America – Msgr. Richard C. Antall at Crisis Magazine

Exorcist Explains the Demonic: Satan & the Fallen Angels – Charlie McKinney at Catholic Spiritual Direction

Is “Same-Sex Love” Really a Thing? – Jim Russell at The Catholic World Report

The Occult Disposes Us to Satan – Sister Anna Marie McGuan at Simply Catholic

Can You be Saved Outside the Catholic Church? – Fr. David Nix at Pilgrim Priest

Mixed Messages from the Vatican & Bishops – Fr. Timothy V. Vavarek at The Catholic Thing

Catholics Must Engage the Culture Through the Arts – Matthew Archbold at Creative Minority Report

How Long, O Lord? Praying for Pope Francis – Jeffrey A. Mirus, Ph.D., at Catholic Culture

Petition for Laicization Granted to Pope Francis Denier Priest – Christopher Altieri at Catholic Herald