Why I Did Not Celebrate Pride This Year, and More Great Links!

The Best In Catholic Blogging

Why I Did Not Celebrate Pride This Year – Theophilus at Truth & Love +1

EWTN Rome Bids Farewell to Bureau Chief - Joan Lewis at Joan's Rome +1

My Protestant Boss Inspired My Catholic Faith – Birgit Jones at Catholic Stand

How to Prevent Yourself from Falling Back Into Bad Habits – Philip Kosloski at Aleteia

Making a Daily Examen – Deacon Michael Bickerstaff at Integrated Catholic Life

The Secret to Making Modesty Cool – Nicole Tittmann at Theology of Home Blog

The Only Way to Defeat Our Accuser – Al Costa at Catholic Stand

Banned Books: Pushing Back Against the New Ideology – L. Jared Staudt, Ph.D., at Denver Catholic

Three New Priests Ordained at the Ordinariate of the Chair of St. Peter – Anglican Coetibus Society Blog via Vimeo

Pruning Hurts – Kat Larson at Ignitum Today

The Omission of 1 Corinthians 11, 27-29 from the Ordinary Form Lectionary: What We Know, & a Hypothesis - Matthew Hazell at New Liturgical Movement

Dan Lipinski - 'The Partisan Divide is a Sectarian Divide' - The Pillar

Joseph Cardinal Zen is Right, the Traditional Latin Mass is a Powerful Force for Unity - Fr. Z's Blog

When Will the Idiocy End? – Regis Martin at Crisis Magazine

Catholic Despite the Pope – Father Kevin M. Cusick at A Priest Life

