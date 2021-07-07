Support the register

National Catholic Register News

Print issue
Subscribe to our Print Edition

Why I Did Not Celebrate Pride This Year, and More Great Links!

The Best In Catholic Blogging

Photo by Anastasia Gepp from Pixabay
Photo by Anastasia Gepp from Pixabay (photo: Tito Edwards / Photo by Anastasia Gepp from Pixabay)
Tito Edwards Blogs

Why I Did Not Celebrate Pride This Year – Theophilus at Truth & Love +1

EWTN Rome Bids Farewell to Bureau Chief - Joan Lewis at Joan's Rome +1

My Protestant Boss Inspired My Catholic Faith – Birgit Jones at Catholic Stand

How to Prevent Yourself from Falling Back Into Bad Habits – Philip Kosloski at Aleteia

Making a Daily Examen – Deacon Michael Bickerstaff at Integrated Catholic Life

The Secret to Making Modesty Cool – Nicole Tittmann at Theology of Home Blog

The Only Way to Defeat Our Accuser – Al Costa at Catholic Stand

Banned Books: Pushing Back Against the New Ideology – L. Jared Staudt, Ph.D., at Denver Catholic

Three New Priests Ordained at the Ordinariate of the Chair of St. Peter – Anglican Coetibus Society Blog via Vimeo

Pruning Hurts – Kat Larson at Ignitum Today

The Omission of 1 Corinthians 11, 27-29 from the Ordinary Form Lectionary: What We Know, & a Hypothesis - Matthew Hazell at New Liturgical Movement

Dan Lipinski - 'The Partisan Divide is a Sectarian Divide' - The Pillar

Joseph Cardinal Zen is Right, the Traditional Latin Mass is a Powerful Force for Unity - Fr. Z's Blog

When Will the Idiocy End? – Regis Martin at Crisis Magazine

Catholic Despite the Pope – Father Kevin M. Cusick at A Priest Life

Want More Great Catholic News Links?  Click Here! - Tito Edwards at Big Pulpit

Tito Edwards

Tito Edwards Tito Edwards manages Catholic websites for the new evangelization that Pope John Paul II and then Pope Benedict XVI asked for in the third millennium. After a lifetime of living a nominal Catholic life, he reverted completely to his childhood faith that began on the eve of the funeral of Pope John Paul II. He publishes Big Pulpit, Catholic Stand, Ignitum Today, and The American Catholic.

Trending

Subscription Options

  • Subscriber Service CenterAlready a subscriber? Renew or manage your subscription here.

  • SubscribeStart your Register subscription today.

    Subscribe Now

  • Sign up for 6 Free IssuesTry us out with a free trial subscription.

    Order Now

  • Give a Gift SubscriptionBless friends, family or clergy with a gift of the Register.

    Order Now

  • Order Bulk SubscriptionsGet a discount on 6 or more copies sent to your parish, organization or school.

    Order Now

  • Sign-up for E-NewsletterGet Register Updates sent daily or weeklyto your inbox.

    Sign Up