Why Did Pope Francis Give a Pay Cut to the Vatican, the Battle Against Satan, Prayers for Healing, and More Great Links!

The Best In Catholic Blogging

Credit Squeeze by Steve Buissinne from Pixabay
Pope Francis Gives the Vatican a Pay Cut: What Happened? – The Pillar +1

The Battle Against Satan: A Review – Brian Welter at Crisis Magazine +1

Catholic Prayers for Healing – Philip Kosloski at Aleteia

The Slow Attainment of Progress – Jeannie Ewing at Catholic Exchange

The Sacrifice of a Smile – Joannie Watson at Integrated Catholic Life™

Nature Versus Grace: The Imitation of Christ - Ray Sullivan at Catholic Stand

Madonnelle: The Marian Shrines of the Streets of Rome - Shawn R. Tribe at Liturgical Arts Journal

Our Lady of Lourdes – Joseph Pio at Catholic Restoration

What Happened between the Ascension & Pentecost? – Philip Kosloski at Aleteia

Ask Father: What Should I Do with an Old, Now Unused Pyx? – Fr. Z’s Blog

Root Ourselves in Him – Fr. Christopher Pietraszko at Ignitum Today

Tradition & Charity: The Face of Renewal – Rob Marco at Catholic Stand

Social Justice Is Not Enough – John Hirschauer at Crisis Magazine

Corruptio Optimi – Leon J. Podles at The Catholic World Report

Want More Great Catholic News Links?  Click Here! - Tito Edwards at Big Pulpit

How Encyclicals Became a Mini-industry – Melanie McDonagh at Catholic Herald

Tito Edwards Tito Edwards manages Catholic websites for the new evangelization that Pope John Paul II and then Pope Benedict XVI asked for in the third millennium. After a lifetime of living a nominal Catholic life, he reverted completely to his childhood faith that began on the eve of the funeral of Pope John Paul II. He publishes Big Pulpit, Catholic Stand, Ignitum Today, and The American Catholic.

