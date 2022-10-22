Support the register

Why Are Men Marrying Late, Are We in Vatican III Right Now, and More Great Links!

The Best In Catholic Blogging

Old Young Adult Barber Shop Hairdresser Photo
Old Young Adult Barber Shop Hairdresser Photo (photo: Tito Edwards / Engin Akyurt from Pixabay / CC BY-NC-SA 4.0)
Tito Edwards Blogs

Why are Men Marrying Late? – Joe Tevington at Catholic Stand

Anthony Stine Correct? We are in Vatican III Right Now? – David L. Gray

Bonus Link-- A Brand New Website: Singles of the Eucharist

A Reconstruction of the Man in the Holy Shroud – José Antonio Méndez at Aleteia

Popular Classic Arms Readers with Spiritual Defense Plan – Mary Beth Bracy at Ignitum Today

Conversi ad Dominum: Let Us Turn To The Lord – Duncan G. Stroik at Institute for Sacred Architecture

Eucharistic Revival in the Family – David Kilby at Catholic Exchange

“Struggles in the Spiritual Life” with Father Timothy Gallagher, O.M.V. – Christina M. Sorrentino at Missio Dei

Notes from the Dutch Spiritual Underground – David Clayton at New Liturgical Movement

The Illogical Fallacy of Atheism – Ray Sullivan at Catholic Stand

Destroying Culture Through Amnesia – Sarah Cain at Crisis Magazine

Peace or a Sword? Is the Whole Truth Always Out of Season – Jeffrey A. Mirus, Ph.D., at Catholic Culture

A Modern Socratic Dialogue: An Introduction – Michael Joseph Carzon at Catholic365

The Tragedy of Traditionis Custodes in Two Pictures – Brian Williams at Liturgy Guy

For More Outstanding Catholic News Links, Click Here – Tito Edwards at Big Pulpit

Tito Edwards

Tito Edwards Tito Edwards manages Catholic websites for the new evangelization that Pope John Paul II and then Pope Benedict XVI asked for in the third millennium. After a lifetime of living a nominal Catholic life, he reverted completely to his childhood faith that began on the eve of the funeral of Pope John Paul II. He publishes Big Pulpit, Catholic Stand, Ignitum Today, and The American Catholic.

Vatican Renews China Deal for Second Time

After the China deal was signed in 2018, state officials in different regions of China removed crosses and demolished church buildings, and underground Catholics and clergy have reported harassment and detention.

Hannah Brockhaus/CNA Vatican

