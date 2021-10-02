Support the register

National Catholic Register News https://www.ncregister.com/blog/why-a-home-blessing-repulses-demons-3-great-books-to-get-to-know-the-church-fathers-and-more-great-links?utm_source=feedburner&utm_medium=feed&utm_campaign=Feed%3A+NCRegisterDailyBlog+National+Catholic+Register

Print issue
Subscribe to our Print Edition

Why a Home Blessing Repulses Demons, 3 Great Books To Get To Know the Church Fathers, and More Great Links

The Best In Catholic Blogging

A Cottage Home Photo
A Cottage Home Photo (photo: Tito Edwards / Stanly8853 from Pixabay)
Tito Edwards Blogs

The Power of a Blessed Home: Why a Home Blessing Repulses Demons – Msgr. Stephen Rosetti at ChurchPOP +1

3 Great Books to Get to Know the Church Fathers – Theresa Civantos Barber at Aleteia +1

A Family Guide to Spiritual Warfare – Kathleen Beckman at Catholic Exchange

Essentials to the Spiritual Life – Father Christopher Pietraszko at Ignitum Today

Why All People Suffer – Dan Burke at SpiritualDirection.com

Letter to Those Who are Praying for Me – Raymond Cardinal Burke at his personal blog

The Fake Theology Behind Vaccine Mandates – Janet E. Smith at Crisis Magazine

Exploring the Queenship of Mary – Briana Huddleston at Catholic Stand

The Pelosi Dialogues – Robert Royal, Ph.D., at The Catholic Thing

Quatuor Tempora: Notes on Origin and Meaning of Ember Days – Shawn R. Tribe at Liturgical Arts Journal

The Genius of Sacred Music as Heard in 7 Musical “Onomatopoeias” – Msgr. Charles Pope at Community in Mission

Why Is It So Hard To Be Good? – Rob Marco at Catholic Stand

The St. Ann Choir Celebrates Its 58th Anniversary – Gregory DiPippo at New Liturgical Movement

How Wise Are Serpents? – Father John Hunwicke at Mutual Enrichment

Hilarious: Penn State Fan Trolls Auburn with Catholic Taunt – Matthew Archbold at Creative Minority Report

Our Treatment of People with Disabilities – Joe Tevington at Catholic Stand

Cri de Coeur: “What Next?” After Which, Fr. Z Rants – Fr. Z’s Blog

Want More Great Catholic News Links?  Click Here! - Tito Edwards at Big Pulpit

Tito Edwards

Tito Edwards Tito Edwards manages Catholic websites for the new evangelization that Pope John Paul II and then Pope Benedict XVI asked for in the third millennium. After a lifetime of living a nominal Catholic life, he reverted completely to his childhood faith that began on the eve of the funeral of Pope John Paul II. He publishes Big Pulpit, Catholic Stand, Ignitum Today, and The American Catholic.

Trending

Subscription Options

  • Subscriber Service CenterAlready a subscriber? Renew or manage your subscription here.

  • SubscribeStart your Register subscription today.

    Subscribe Now

  • Sign up for 6 Free IssuesTry us out with a free trial subscription.

    Order Now

  • Give a Gift SubscriptionBless friends, family or clergy with a gift of the Register.

    Order Now

  • Order Bulk SubscriptionsGet a discount on 6 or more copies sent to your parish, organization or school.

    Order Now

  • Sign-up for E-NewsletterGet Register Updates sent daily or weeklyto your inbox.

    Sign Up