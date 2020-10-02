Support the register

Who Will Be The Next Pope, How Counterfeit Churches Devalue Christianity, And More Great Links!

Who Will Be the Next Pope? – Crisis Magazine +1

How Counterfeit Churches Devalue Christianity – Nate Guyear at Catholic Stand +1

Ready to Throw Your Life Away? – Fr. Robert McTeigue, S.J., at Aleteia +1

Want More Great News Links?  Click Here! - Tito Edwards at Big Pulpit

Temptation: The Ordinary Ways the Devil Attacks Us – Kathleen Beckman at Catholic Exchange

Pagan gods as Demons – Msgr. Stephen Rossetti at Catholic Exorcism

Healing from Homosexuality with A.J. Benjamin – Joseph Sciambra at Sons of St. Joseph

The Late Bloomer – Denise Trull at Dappled Things

Cardinal Becciu Departs, Only After Ousting Would-Be Reformers – Philip F. Lawler at Catholic Culture

Prophecies of Mary & Her Role – Msgr. Charles E. Pope at Community in Mission +1

Book Review: Excellent New Paperback Hand Missal for the Extraordinary Form – John Paul Sonnen at Liturgical Arts Journal

Wherein Fr. Z is Proud of You Readers Who Helped This Monastic Vocation – Fr. Z’s Blog

The Prayer of Faith, From Meditation to Contemplation – David Torkington at Catholic Stand

What’s the Role of Canon Law in the Ordinariates? – Jackson Perry at Anglicanorum Cœtibus Society Blog

Life is Christ – Fr. Joseph Gill at Ignitum Today

McGoldrick Case: Memo Casts Doubt on Diocesan Response – Christopher Altieri at Catholic Herald

