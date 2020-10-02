Who Will Be The Next Pope, How Counterfeit Churches Devalue Christianity, And More Great Links!
The Best In Catholic Blogging
Who Will Be the Next Pope? – Crisis Magazine +1
How Counterfeit Churches Devalue Christianity – Nate Guyear at Catholic Stand +1
Ready to Throw Your Life Away? – Fr. Robert McTeigue, S.J., at Aleteia +1
Want More Great News Links? Click Here! - Tito Edwards at Big Pulpit
Temptation: The Ordinary Ways the Devil Attacks Us – Kathleen Beckman at Catholic Exchange
Pagan gods as Demons – Msgr. Stephen Rossetti at Catholic Exorcism
Healing from Homosexuality with A.J. Benjamin – Joseph Sciambra at Sons of St. Joseph
The Late Bloomer – Denise Trull at Dappled Things
Cardinal Becciu Departs, Only After Ousting Would-Be Reformers – Philip F. Lawler at Catholic Culture
Prophecies of Mary & Her Role – Msgr. Charles E. Pope at Community in Mission +1
Book Review: Excellent New Paperback Hand Missal for the Extraordinary Form – John Paul Sonnen at Liturgical Arts Journal
Wherein Fr. Z is Proud of You Readers Who Helped This Monastic Vocation – Fr. Z’s Blog
The Prayer of Faith, From Meditation to Contemplation – David Torkington at Catholic Stand
What’s the Role of Canon Law in the Ordinariates? – Jackson Perry at Anglicanorum Cœtibus Society Blog
Life is Christ – Fr. Joseph Gill at Ignitum Today
McGoldrick Case: Memo Casts Doubt on Diocesan Response – Christopher Altieri at Catholic Herald
