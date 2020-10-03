What Will Our Resurrected Bodies Look Like, You Wish To Serve The Lord Prepare For Trial, And More!
What Will Our Resurrected Bodies Look Like? – Fr. David Nix at Pilgrim Priest +1
If You Wish to Serve the Lord Prepare Yourself for Trials – Nicholas Vance at Catholic Stand +1
Mammon’s Grip on the Catholic Church – Fr. Dwight Longenecker at Crisis Magazine
How Online Comments can Reveal the State of Your Soul – Philip Kosloski at Aleteia
Angels’ Voices in Our Head – Msgr. Stephen Rossetti at Catholic Exorcism
Spiritual Communion: The Real Thing? – Jeffrey A. Mirus, Ph.D., at Catholic Culture
Help Me Explain Why My Son Should Learn a Foreign Language – Mary Kay Clark, Ph.D., at Seton Magazine
What St. Thomas’s Third Way Shows – Karlo Broussard at Catholic Answers Magazine
What Is The Principle of Double Effect? – Will Wright at Catholic Link
A (Pre-1955) All Hallows Eve Devotional Booklet from Ancilla Press – Claudio Salvucci at Liturgical Arts Journal
The Pastoral Malpractice of Liturgical Abuse – Fr. Roger J. Landry at Integrated Catholic Life™
Praying with the Holy Spirit – Steve Greco at Catholic Stand
Reclaiming a Lost Voice in Catholic Moral Theology: Fr. Gommar DePauw? – Fr. Albert P. Marcello, III, at Homiletic & Pastoral Review
Our Beautiful Way to Her Loving Son – Nicholas Lee at Ignitum Today
Eating Goose & Avoiding the Woods: September’s Ancient Customs – Francis Young at Catholic Herald
