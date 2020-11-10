Support the register

What Now, Pray; Nudges From God; God Challenges, Never Offering A Quick Fix; And More Great Links!

The Best In Catholic Blogging

Tito Edwards Blogs

What Now? Pray. – John Vrdolyak at Catholic Stand +1

Nudges from God – Fr. Peter Schineller at Our Sunday Visitor +1

Maintaining Christian Charity in Times of Upheaval – Fr. Jerry Pokorsky at Catholic Culture

God Challenges, Never Offering a Quick Fix – Daniel Mark at Catholic Stand

Look Down! The Stunning Floors of Italy’s Churches – V.M. Traverso at Aleteia

Pride, Fear, & Lies – Fr. Christopher Pietraszko at Ignitum Today

Cartagloria: Gorgeous Eighteenth Century Altar Cards – Shawn R. Tribe at Liturgical Arts Journal

Want More Great Catholic News Links?  Click Here! - Tito Edwards at Big Pulpit

Fatherhood & the Catholic Priest: A Discussion with Fr. John Hollowell – Joseph Sciambra at Sons of St. Joseph

Pope Francis, Four Issues on the Table for the Future of the Church – Andrea Gagliarducci at Monday Vatican

An Indulgence Primer – Diana Von Glahn at Catholic Spiritual Direction

Why Study Theology? – Brother Raymond La Grange at Dominicana

Thomas Pink on Aristotle’s Revenge – Edward Feser, Ph.D.

American Radicals’ Filthiest Export – Marek Jan Chodakiewicz at Crisis Magazine

Doctrine, Civil Unions, & Moral Legalism – Russell Shaw at The Catholic World Report

By Banning Mass, the U.K. Government has Crossed a Line – Dan Hitchens at Catholic Herald

Tito Edwards

Tito Edwards Tito Edwards manages Catholic websites for the new evangelization that Pope John Paul II and then Pope Benedict XVI asked for in the third millennium. After a lifetime of living a nominal Catholic life, he reverted completely to his childhood faith that began on the eve of the funeral of Pope John Paul II. He publishes Big Pulpit, Catholic Stand, Ignitum Today, and The American Catholic.

