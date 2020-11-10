What Now, Pray; Nudges From God; God Challenges, Never Offering A Quick Fix; And More Great Links!

The Best In Catholic Blogging

What Now? Pray. – John Vrdolyak at Catholic Stand +1

Nudges from God – Fr. Peter Schineller at Our Sunday Visitor +1

Maintaining Christian Charity in Times of Upheaval – Fr. Jerry Pokorsky at Catholic Culture

God Challenges, Never Offering a Quick Fix – Daniel Mark at Catholic Stand

Look Down! The Stunning Floors of Italy’s Churches – V.M. Traverso at Aleteia

Pride, Fear, & Lies – Fr. Christopher Pietraszko at Ignitum Today

Cartagloria: Gorgeous Eighteenth Century Altar Cards – Shawn R. Tribe at Liturgical Arts Journal

Fatherhood & the Catholic Priest: A Discussion with Fr. John Hollowell – Joseph Sciambra at Sons of St. Joseph

Pope Francis, Four Issues on the Table for the Future of the Church – Andrea Gagliarducci at Monday Vatican

An Indulgence Primer – Diana Von Glahn at Catholic Spiritual Direction

Why Study Theology? – Brother Raymond La Grange at Dominicana

Thomas Pink on Aristotle’s Revenge – Edward Feser, Ph.D.

American Radicals’ Filthiest Export – Marek Jan Chodakiewicz at Crisis Magazine

Doctrine, Civil Unions, & Moral Legalism – Russell Shaw at The Catholic World Report

By Banning Mass, the U.K. Government has Crossed a Line – Dan Hitchens at Catholic Herald