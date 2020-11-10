What Now, Pray; Nudges From God; God Challenges, Never Offering A Quick Fix; And More Great Links!
The Best In Catholic Blogging
What Now? Pray. – John Vrdolyak at Catholic Stand +1
Nudges from God – Fr. Peter Schineller at Our Sunday Visitor +1
Maintaining Christian Charity in Times of Upheaval – Fr. Jerry Pokorsky at Catholic Culture
God Challenges, Never Offering a Quick Fix – Daniel Mark at Catholic Stand
Look Down! The Stunning Floors of Italy’s Churches – V.M. Traverso at Aleteia
Pride, Fear, & Lies – Fr. Christopher Pietraszko at Ignitum Today
Cartagloria: Gorgeous Eighteenth Century Altar Cards – Shawn R. Tribe at Liturgical Arts Journal
Want More Great Catholic News Links? Click Here! - Tito Edwards at Big Pulpit
Fatherhood & the Catholic Priest: A Discussion with Fr. John Hollowell – Joseph Sciambra at Sons of St. Joseph
Pope Francis, Four Issues on the Table for the Future of the Church – Andrea Gagliarducci at Monday Vatican
An Indulgence Primer – Diana Von Glahn at Catholic Spiritual Direction
Why Study Theology? – Brother Raymond La Grange at Dominicana
Thomas Pink on Aristotle’s Revenge – Edward Feser, Ph.D.
American Radicals’ Filthiest Export – Marek Jan Chodakiewicz at Crisis Magazine
Doctrine, Civil Unions, & Moral Legalism – Russell Shaw at The Catholic World Report
By Banning Mass, the U.K. Government has Crossed a Line – Dan Hitchens at Catholic Herald
