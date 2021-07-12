What Is an ‘Ad Personam’ Archbishop, Empty Promises, and More Great Links!

The Best In Catholic Blogging

Pope Just Named an Archbishop ‘Ad Personam,’ What the Heck is That? – The Pillar +1

Empty Promises – Father Joseph Gill at Ignitum Today +1

1,000 Year-Old Church from Holy Roman Empire Excavated in Germany – J.P. Mauro at Aleteia

Join GETTR, the New Social Network – Father Kevin M. Cusick at A Priest Life

The 3 Heroic Priests Aboard the Titanic Died Saving Lives and Souls of Passengers – ChurchPOP

Book Review: Awake, Not Woke by Noelle Mering – Pete Socks at Catholic Stand

Meeting the Challenge of Gender Dysphoria at School – Kenneth Craycraft at The Catholic World Report

Abortion and the Illusion of Progress – Donald DeMarco, Ph.D., at Catholic East Texas

He Keeps Nothing Back, Every Drop is for Us – Father John Hunwicke at Mutual Enrichment

Do You Want to Live Forever? – Charlette Mills at Catholic Stand

When Communion on the Tongue Is Forbidden – Christina Debusschere at Crisis Magazine

Should You be Denied Communion? – Amelia Monroe Carlson at Catholic365

A Modest Proposal for the Bishops’ Fall Meeting – John M. Grondelski, Ph.D., at The Catholic Thing

Interesting Video from a Completely Trad “Personal Apostolic Administration” – Fr. Z’s Blog

When Papal Opinion is Portrayed as an Infallible Statement – Father Allan J. McDonald at Southern Orders

Free the TLM, for the Good of the Church & the People Who Need It – David Mills at Catholic Herald