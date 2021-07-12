Support the register

What Is an ‘Ad Personam’ Archbishop, Empty Promises, and More Great Links!

The Best In Catholic Blogging

Tito Edwards Blogs

Pope Just Named an Archbishop ‘Ad Personam,’ What the Heck is That? – The Pillar +1

Empty Promises – Father Joseph Gill at Ignitum Today +1

1,000 Year-Old Church from Holy Roman Empire Excavated in Germany – J.P. Mauro at Aleteia

Join GETTR, the New Social Network – Father Kevin M. Cusick at A Priest Life

The 3 Heroic Priests Aboard the Titanic Died Saving Lives and Souls of Passengers – ChurchPOP

Book Review: Awake, Not Woke by Noelle Mering – Pete Socks at Catholic Stand

Meeting the Challenge of Gender Dysphoria at School – Kenneth Craycraft at The Catholic World Report

Abortion and the Illusion of Progress – Donald DeMarco, Ph.D., at Catholic East Texas

He Keeps Nothing Back, Every Drop is for Us – Father John Hunwicke at Mutual Enrichment

Do You Want to Live Forever? – Charlette Mills at Catholic Stand

When Communion on the Tongue Is Forbidden – Christina Debusschere at Crisis Magazine

Should You be Denied Communion? – Amelia Monroe Carlson at Catholic365

A Modest Proposal for the Bishops’ Fall Meeting – John M. Grondelski, Ph.D., at The Catholic Thing

Interesting Video from a Completely Trad “Personal Apostolic Administration” – Fr. Z’s Blog

When Papal Opinion is Portrayed as an Infallible Statement – Father Allan J. McDonald at Southern Orders

Free the TLM, for the Good of the Church & the People Who Need It – David Mills at Catholic Herald

