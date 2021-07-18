Support the register

National Catholic Register News

Print issue
Subscribe to our Print Edition

Western Civilization Will Fall, Poor Preaching Is Not Only Due to the Preacher, and More Great Links!

The Best In Catholic Blogging

Earthquake Photo
Earthquake Photo (photo: Tito Edwards / Photo by Angelo Giordano from Pixabay)
Tito Edwards Blogs

Western Civilization will Fall: Abandon Ship! – Shane Schaetzel at Complete Christianity +1

Poor Preaching Isn’t Only Due to the Preacher – Monsignor Charles Pope at Community In Mission +1

Into the Belly of the Beast: A Day with the Urban Missionaries of the Heart of Christ – S. Kirk Pierzchala at The Catholic World Report

Finding Frassati: Off the Shelf with Christine Wohar – Pete Socks at Catholic Stand

Tela Aurea: A Cloth of Gold Set from the First Half of the 18th Century – Shawn R. Tribe at Liturgical Arts Journal

Center Launches Companion Program for Those Dying Alone – John Burger at Aleteia

The Compendium of the Catechism and the Theology of the Body – Joe Tevington at Catholic Stand

Barrytown: A Trilogy That Helps Us Understand the Recent Eclipse of Catholic Ireland – James Bradshaw at MercatorNet

The Gift of the Eucharist – Father Christopher Pietraszko at Ignitum Today

Doctor Kwasniewski and Counter-Reformation Propers – Father John Hunwicke at Mutual Enrichment

Choosing Not to Work is a Sin – Matt Kappadakunnel at Crisis Magazine

Bishops Debating Unity: Talking about ‘Accompaniment’ or ‘Accommodation’? – The Pillar

Ask Father: Golf on Sundays – Fr. Z’s Blog

Forced Concelebration – Father Kevin M. Cusick at A Priest Life

Tito Edwards

Tito Edwards Tito Edwards manages Catholic websites for the new evangelization that Pope John Paul II and then Pope Benedict XVI asked for in the third millennium. After a lifetime of living a nominal Catholic life, he reverted completely to his childhood faith that began on the eve of the funeral of Pope John Paul II. He publishes Big Pulpit, Catholic Stand, Ignitum Today, and The American Catholic.

Trending

Subscription Options

  • Subscriber Service CenterAlready a subscriber? Renew or manage your subscription here.

  • SubscribeStart your Register subscription today.

    Subscribe Now

  • Sign up for 6 Free IssuesTry us out with a free trial subscription.

    Order Now

  • Give a Gift SubscriptionBless friends, family or clergy with a gift of the Register.

    Order Now

  • Order Bulk SubscriptionsGet a discount on 6 or more copies sent to your parish, organization or school.

    Order Now

  • Sign-up for E-NewsletterGet Register Updates sent daily or weeklyto your inbox.

    Sign Up