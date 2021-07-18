Western Civilization Will Fall, Poor Preaching Is Not Only Due to the Preacher, and More Great Links!
The Best In Catholic Blogging
Western Civilization will Fall: Abandon Ship! – Shane Schaetzel at Complete Christianity +1
Poor Preaching Isn’t Only Due to the Preacher – Monsignor Charles Pope at Community In Mission +1
Into the Belly of the Beast: A Day with the Urban Missionaries of the Heart of Christ – S. Kirk Pierzchala at The Catholic World Report
Finding Frassati: Off the Shelf with Christine Wohar – Pete Socks at Catholic Stand
Tela Aurea: A Cloth of Gold Set from the First Half of the 18th Century – Shawn R. Tribe at Liturgical Arts Journal
Center Launches Companion Program for Those Dying Alone – John Burger at Aleteia
The Compendium of the Catechism and the Theology of the Body – Joe Tevington at Catholic Stand
Barrytown: A Trilogy That Helps Us Understand the Recent Eclipse of Catholic Ireland – James Bradshaw at MercatorNet
The Gift of the Eucharist – Father Christopher Pietraszko at Ignitum Today
Doctor Kwasniewski and Counter-Reformation Propers – Father John Hunwicke at Mutual Enrichment
Choosing Not to Work is a Sin – Matt Kappadakunnel at Crisis Magazine
Bishops Debating Unity: Talking about ‘Accompaniment’ or ‘Accommodation’? – The Pillar
Ask Father: Golf on Sundays – Fr. Z’s Blog
Forced Concelebration – Father Kevin M. Cusick at A Priest Life
- Keywords:
- The Best in Catholic Blogging