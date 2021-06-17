We Have New Priests, When Your Feelings Are Wrong, And More Great News Links!

The Best in Catholic Blogging

We Have New Priests, Rejoice! – Christina M. Sorrentino at Ignitum Today +1

If the Priest Says an Invalid Absolution and I Drop Dead After, What Happens to Me? – Fr. Z’s Blog +1

Ceremonial Variations in the Use of the Paten in the Latin Rites – Shawn R. Tribe at Liturgical Arts Journal

Why Are We Praying for Peace So Much? – Nate Guyear at Catholic Stand

When Your Feelings Are Wrong – Anthony M. Esolen, Ph.D., at Crisis Magazine



The U.S. Embassy to the Vatican Faces Fallout for Lauding Pride Month with a Rainbow Flag – ChurchPOP



Grading Father Pfleger’s St. Sabina’s Protestant R&B Catholicish Liturgy – David L. Gray at DavidLGray.info

Pope Francis, Three Key-Words of the Pontificate – Andrea Gagliarducci at Monday Vatican

Australian State Moves to Cancel Catholic Cemeteries – The Pillar

Editorial: The Problem of Unity without Truth – the Editorial Board at Our Sunday Visitor



When Does Disobedience Constitute Schism? – Cathy Caridi, J.C.L., at Canon Law Made Easy

How Not To Be a Martyr – Rob Marco at Catholic Stand



Nancy Pelosi and the Bishops: Cutting Through the Fog of Controversy – Carl E. Olson at The Catholic World Report



Wronged and Yet Wrong; Regarding Steve Skojec – Eric Sammons



The Summorum Pontificum Galaxy Prepares to Resist! – Paix Liturgique Anglais

Father James Martin’s Subtle Method for Undermining Sound Doctrine – Joe Grabowski at Catholic Herald