We Are Losing Souls Because We Choose Not To Fight, Why Give If The Church Has Millions, And More!

The Best In Catholic Blogging

We are Losing the Battle for Souls because We Choose Not to Fight – Fr. Richard Heilman at Roman Catholic Man +1

“Why Give (Donate)? . . . The Church Already Has Millions!” – Brice Sokolowski at CatholicFundraiser.net +1

Theological Foundations for Rebuilding Catholic Culture – Michael P. Krom, Ph.D., at The Catholic World Report

A Catholic Never Reads the Bible Alone – Edward Benet at Catholic Stand

A New Response to “Where is that in the Bible?” – Douglas M. Beaumont at Catholic Answers Magazine

Want More Great News Links? Click Here! - Tito Edwards at Big Pulpit

Three “Before & After” Projects of the Earlier Liturgical Movement – Shawn R. Tribe at Liturgical Arts Journal

What was the Virgin Mary’s Real Name? – Philip Kosloski at Aleteia

“Ask Meghan”: Light Wash Jeans with Darker Tops (Catholic Fashion Blog) – Meghan Ashley Styling

A Brief History of Deaconesses – Catherine Brown Tkacz at Inland Catholic

Malpractice in Translation – Philip F. Lawler at Catholic Culture

The Coming Vaccine – Matthew Hanley at The Catholic Thing

Italian Bishops Newspaper Defend Child Pornography – Fr. Z’s Blog

Built on Rock – Fr. Gerald Musa at Ignitum Today

The Legal Pluralism of True Integralism – Xavier Foccroulle Ménard at New Polity

Sir James MacMillan on Transcendence, Beauty, & Universality in Music – Jennifer Donelson-Nowicka at Liturgical Movement