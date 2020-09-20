We Are Losing Souls Because We Choose Not To Fight, Why Give If The Church Has Millions, And More!
We are Losing the Battle for Souls because We Choose Not to Fight – Fr. Richard Heilman at Roman Catholic Man +1
“Why Give (Donate)? . . . The Church Already Has Millions!” – Brice Sokolowski at CatholicFundraiser.net +1
Theological Foundations for Rebuilding Catholic Culture – Michael P. Krom, Ph.D., at The Catholic World Report
A Catholic Never Reads the Bible Alone – Edward Benet at Catholic Stand
A New Response to “Where is that in the Bible?” – Douglas M. Beaumont at Catholic Answers Magazine
Three “Before & After” Projects of the Earlier Liturgical Movement – Shawn R. Tribe at Liturgical Arts Journal
What was the Virgin Mary’s Real Name? – Philip Kosloski at Aleteia
“Ask Meghan”: Light Wash Jeans with Darker Tops (Catholic Fashion Blog) – Meghan Ashley Styling
A Brief History of Deaconesses – Catherine Brown Tkacz at Inland Catholic
Malpractice in Translation – Philip F. Lawler at Catholic Culture
The Coming Vaccine – Matthew Hanley at The Catholic Thing
Italian Bishops Newspaper Defend Child Pornography – Fr. Z’s Blog
Built on Rock – Fr. Gerald Musa at Ignitum Today
The Legal Pluralism of True Integralism – Xavier Foccroulle Ménard at New Polity
Sir James MacMillan on Transcendence, Beauty, & Universality in Music – Jennifer Donelson-Nowicka at Liturgical Movement
