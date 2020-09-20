Support the register

We Are Losing Souls Because We Choose Not To Fight, Why Give If The Church Has Millions, And More!

The Best In Catholic Blogging

(photo: Roman Catholic Man)
Tito Edwards Blogs

We are Losing the Battle for Souls because We Choose Not to Fight – Fr. Richard Heilman at Roman Catholic Man +1

“Why Give (Donate)? . . . The Church Already Has Millions!” – Brice Sokolowski at CatholicFundraiser.net +1

Theological Foundations for Rebuilding Catholic Culture – Michael P. Krom, Ph.D., at The Catholic World Report

A Catholic Never Reads the Bible Alone – Edward Benet at Catholic Stand

A New Response to “Where is that in the Bible?” – Douglas M. Beaumont at Catholic Answers Magazine

Want More Great News Links?  Click Here! - Tito Edwards at Big Pulpit

Three “Before & After” Projects of the Earlier Liturgical Movement – Shawn R. Tribe at Liturgical Arts Journal

What was the Virgin Mary’s Real Name? – Philip Kosloski at Aleteia

“Ask Meghan”: Light Wash Jeans with Darker Tops (Catholic Fashion Blog) – Meghan Ashley Styling

A Brief History of Deaconesses – Catherine Brown Tkacz at Inland Catholic

Malpractice in Translation – Philip F. Lawler at Catholic Culture

The Coming Vaccine – Matthew Hanley at The Catholic Thing

Italian Bishops Newspaper Defend Child Pornography – Fr. Z’s Blog

Built on Rock – Fr. Gerald Musa at Ignitum Today

The Legal Pluralism of True Integralism – Xavier Foccroulle Ménard at New Polity

Sir James MacMillan on Transcendence, Beauty, & Universality in Music – Jennifer Donelson-Nowicka at Liturgical Movement

