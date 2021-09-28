Support the register

Watch This Video in Honor of Father Emil Kapaun, a True Hero

When the story of human history comes to a close, death and violence don't get the final word. The love of God does.

A U.S. Army officer holds the Medal of Honor for U.S. Army Chaplain (Captain) Emil J. Kapaun during an April 11, 2013, ceremony in the East Room of the White House in Washington, D.C. Father Kapuan received the medal posthumously for his service with the 3d Battalion, 8th Cavalry Regiment, 1st Cavalry Division, during combat operations against an armed enemy at Unsan, Korea. (photo: Mandel Ngan / AFP via Getty Images)
This video originally appeared at Real Life Catholic and is used with permission. Sign up for Chris Stefanick’s email list here.

Today is a historic day for the Church in America! Father Emil Kapaun, the Korean War hero whose remains were identified in March, is finally having his funeral. I filmed a video about him a few years ago that ended up being one of the most-viewed Catholic social media videos of all time.

There's an amazing back story here — check it out in the video I just posted! And in Father Kapaun's honor, make sure you watch HIS amazing story today, and share it! The video is below:

Chris Stefanick

Chris Stefanick Chris Stefanick is a husband and father, an internationally-acclaimed author and speaker, and the founder and president of RealLifeCatholic.com.

Pro-life advocates hold signs at the 45th-annual March for Life in Washington, D.C., on Jan. 19, 2018.

Appeals Court May Wait to Rule on Georgia Abortion Law Until ‘Dobbs’ Is Decided

The 11th Circuit Court of Appeals heard arguments Sept. 24 to consider overturning a permanent injunction blocking the 2019 Heartbeat Law from going into effect. Similar to a recently enacted law in Texas, Georgia’s law would prohibit abortion after the detection of a fetal heartbeat. The law would also grant personhood rights to an unborn child.

Christine Rousselle/CNA Nation

