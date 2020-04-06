(Photo by Mary Rose Verret)

How to Celebrate the Holiest Week of the Year at Home

Make this the Holy Week that your children remember for the rest of their lives.

It was the first Holy Thursday in over 15 years that we did not attend the Mass of the Lord's Supper. With a newborn baby, a toddler, and recovering from a C-section right before Easter, the idea of missing the Triduum was crushing. Try as we might, it just wasn’t realistic. On Holy Thursday right before sunset, we drove to a nearby lake and read all the readings. We watched the spring sun slide into the gray lake.

It’s the Holy Thursday we will always remember. It was not for lack of desire on our part, and our Lord met us in that desire. You see when we cannot go to him, he comes to us.

This Holy Week and Easter season, let him meet you in your desire for him and in his desire for you. Know He wants to give you the same grace he would have given you if you had attended every Holy Week service. Make a space for him in your homes. Cut back on music, television, social media and all distractions. Set an altar and reminders of his sacred passion.

Here is a list of some of the best Holy Week activities and resources we could find. Make this the Holy Week that your children remember for the rest of their lives.