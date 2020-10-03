Urgent Nationwide Rosary for America on Oct. 7

Archbishop José Gomez urges all to join him as he leads a virtual Rosary for America for Our Lady’s help on the Feast of Our Lady of the Rosary

In our times that are more and more resembling the 1571 “Battle of Lepanto” being played out in various areas of society, and in numerous ways, several people and places are turning to the way that the Christian fleet at that time received the victory. In case we’ve forgotten, it was through the Rosary.

A major event for everyone will take place on Oct. 7, the very day 449 years ago that the Rosary brought victory to a badly outnumbered Christian fleet, today celebrated as the Memorial of Our Lady of the Rosary and named so because of that stunning victory. Archbishop José Gomez, President of the U.S. Conference of Catholic Bishops, will lead the nation in a virtual Rosary for America to seek our Blessed Mother’s intercession for this country.

He is asking the faithful “to join in this prayerful moment of unity for our country, to seek healing and to ask Our Lady, on her feast, to pray for us and help lead us to Jesus…” He hopes to unite Catholics all across the United States in this prayer “at a time when there is so much unrest and uncertainty.”

The call is out for bishops — several will be joining him from different part of the country — priests, men, women, children, families to join this virtual Rosary beginning at 12 noon Pacific time, 1 p.m. Mountain, 2 p.m. Central, 3 p.m. Eastern. This is a Lepanto moment for us.

“We are living in a moment in our culture when current events are delivered to our little screens immediately and without context. We are tempted in this moment to think that history is only a human project and to see it only through the lens of present-day values and priorities,” Archbishop Gomez wrote in a recent column about this upcoming virtual Rosary.

“To be a believer in this climate, we need to step back, see things in the light of our faith,” he noted. “God made heaven and earth and he is the ruler of nations and the Lord of history. There are not two ‘histories’ that run side by side — the one the history of nations and the other the history of salvation.”

He said he often prays at the outdoor chapel to Our Lady of Guadalupe at the cathedral. He explained: “She was sent by God to the people of Mexico at a time of great uncertainty and political unrest. Plague and earthquakes were devastating the population, and there was violence and racial conflict, and widespread suffering and injustice.

“Into this historical and cultural moment, Our Lady came as a mother bearing a message of hope. Let not your heart be disturbed, she told St. Juan Diego.”

We’ve got to remind ourselves of that assurance she gave to Juan Diego. The assurance she gives us if we will listen and follow her simple guidance. Don’t we want to listen to Our Mother?

“As believers, we need to see beyond the chaos of current events and seek to find the will of God in the present moment,” Archbishop Gomez stated. “For this, Mary holds the key because it is through her that Jesus Christ entered into human history. And he is still at work, shaping the world’s course and direction.

“So, we need to keep getting closer to Mary, we need to enter more deeply into her way of seeing and her way of living,” he declared. “This is the secret of the saints. Everything that Mary does points us to her Son — to his commandments, to the mysteries of his life, to giving up our own will to follow him and share in his mission.”

Archbishop Gomez quoted from Mike Aquilina’s book History’s Queen: “In every age, she is present, leaving her mark on the great events of the time. She is there because she is our mother — a mother to all Christians, and a mother to all humanity.”

That led him to observe, “In every age, Mary’s maternal care is an expression of God’s providence, his plan of love for history and for every soul. And in the troubles of this present moment, we need to entrust ourselves even more to her care.”

So what do we do?

We join him and the country virtually on Oct. 7, next Wednesday, to raise our please for Mary’s intercession in this mess through the virtual Holy Rosary for America, our chief weapon to win in the social and spiritual battles going on around us. (Details repeated below.)

Earlier in the year Archbishop Gomez led the bishops in re-consecrating the United States to the Immaculate Heart of Mary. For this virtual Rosary he said bishops would also be participating from every part of the country, north, south, east and west.

“As we seek our Blessed Mother’s intercession for our nation,” Archbishop Gomez added, “I hope that we will also make this a moment to deepen our own commitments to Mary — to dedicate ourselves to her and to let her teach us how to offer our hearts to serve Christ and his beautiful plan of salvation history. Let us live all for Jesus through the heart of Mary!”





For event details (beginning 12 noon Pacific Time) see LACatholics.org/Rosary-for-America and also USCCB.org/Rosary-America.

It will also be on the USCCB’s YouTube channel and Facebook page.