Understanding The Glorified Body Of Jesus In The Eucharist, The Truth On Cardinal Pell, And More!

Understanding Jesus’ Glorified Body in the Eucharist – Msgr. Charles E. Pope at Our Sunday Visitor +1

Exposing the Truth in the Persecution of Cardinal Pell – Michael Quinlan at Mercatornet +1

Want More Great News Links?  Click Here! - Tito Edwards at Big Pulpit

As We Build, So We Believe: Gothic Architecture’s Place in American Liturgy – James Baresel at Adoremus Bulletin

Our Power to Bind & Loose – Fr. Hugh Barbour, O. Præm., at Catholic Answers Magazine

Maria Hilf Chapel at Church of St. Agnes (Ecclesia Sanctæ Agnetis) – John Paul Sonnen at Liturgical Arts Journal

The Cancelling of Flannery O’Connor – Donald DeMarco at Crisis Magazine

Remembering Patrick Peyton, the Rosary Priest, With a New Film – Roseanne T. Sullivan at Dappled Things

Seven Ways St. Jerome’s Vulgate Helped to Shape the Church – Stephen Beale at Catholic Exchange

Aleppo St. Elijah Cathedral, Destroyed During Syrian War, Rises from the Ashes – Maria Lozano at Aleteia

Heaven’s Helper: My Little Star – Patty Knap at Catholic Stand

Compendium of the Miraculous: An Encyclopedia of Revelation, Marian. . . – Fr. Z’s Blog

An Encyclical Filled with Tensions & Omissions – Paolo Fucili at The Catholic World Report

Politicizing Everything – David Warren at The Catholic Thing

Recognizing Christ as Our Forerunner – Pamela Mandela at Catholic Stand

The Movies Ignore It, but Robin Hood was a Very Catholic Hero – Charles Coulombe at Catholic Herald

