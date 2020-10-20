Understanding The Glorified Body Of Jesus In The Eucharist, The Truth On Cardinal Pell, And More!
The Best In Catholic Blogging
Understanding Jesus’ Glorified Body in the Eucharist – Msgr. Charles E. Pope at Our Sunday Visitor +1
Exposing the Truth in the Persecution of Cardinal Pell – Michael Quinlan at Mercatornet +1
As We Build, So We Believe: Gothic Architecture’s Place in American Liturgy – James Baresel at Adoremus Bulletin
Our Power to Bind & Loose – Fr. Hugh Barbour, O. Præm., at Catholic Answers Magazine
Maria Hilf Chapel at Church of St. Agnes (Ecclesia Sanctæ Agnetis) – John Paul Sonnen at Liturgical Arts Journal
The Cancelling of Flannery O’Connor – Donald DeMarco at Crisis Magazine
Remembering Patrick Peyton, the Rosary Priest, With a New Film – Roseanne T. Sullivan at Dappled Things
Seven Ways St. Jerome’s Vulgate Helped to Shape the Church – Stephen Beale at Catholic Exchange
Aleppo St. Elijah Cathedral, Destroyed During Syrian War, Rises from the Ashes – Maria Lozano at Aleteia
Heaven’s Helper: My Little Star – Patty Knap at Catholic Stand
Compendium of the Miraculous: An Encyclopedia of Revelation, Marian. . . – Fr. Z’s Blog
An Encyclical Filled with Tensions & Omissions – Paolo Fucili at The Catholic World Report
Politicizing Everything – David Warren at The Catholic Thing
Recognizing Christ as Our Forerunner – Pamela Mandela at Catholic Stand
The Movies Ignore It, but Robin Hood was a Very Catholic Hero – Charles Coulombe at Catholic Herald