Two Cheers For Archbishop Cordileone, Stop Apologizing For Being Pregnant, And More Great Links!

The Best In Catholic Blogging

(photo: Free-Phots / Pixabay)
Tito Edwards Blogs

Two Cheers for Archbishop Cordileone – Philip F. Lawler at Catholic Culture +1

Stop Apologizing for Being Pregnant – Julie Machado at Catholic Stand +1

Another Five Star Review for “American Antigone”! – Matthew Archbold at Creative Minority Report

Want More Great News Links?  Click Here! - Tito Edwards at Big Pulpit

Bite Your Tongue! Common Sins of Speech – Msgr. Charles E. Pope at Community in Mission +1

Jesuits Hosting Pro-LGBTQ Retreat – Joseph Sciambra at Sons of St. Joseph

Cursed Objects. . . How to Properly Dispose Of – Msgr. Stephen Rossetti at Catholic Exorcism

Without God, Everything is Permitted – Dale Price at Dyspeptic Mutterings

Living a Lie – Michael Warren Davis at Crisis Magazine

Breaking Form, Pope Decapitates Cardinal; Becciu’s Exile, Monster Vatican Precedent – Rocco Palmo at Whispers in the Loggia

Holy Smoke! – Fr. Z’s Blog

The Ten Commandments of Secularism – Fr. Richard Heilman at Roman Catholic Man

A Catholic Defense of Capital Punishment – Aidan McIntosh at Clarifying Catholicism

Thy Kingdom Come: Living the Lord’s Prayer in Everyday Life – Pete Socks at Catholic Stand

Nine Lives – Kat Larson at Ignitum Today

Greater Accessibility? To Whom, To What, & Why? – Peter A. Kwasniewski, Ph.D., at New Liturgical Movement

Tito Edwards

