Support the register

National Catholic Register News

Print issue
Subscribe to our Print Edition

Tolkien’s Abandoned Sequel To The Lord Of The Rings, A Simple Proof Of The Divinity Of Jesus, and More Great Links!

The Best In Catholic Blogging

Books by J.R.R. Tolkien photo
Books by J.R.R. Tolkien photo (photo: Tito Edwards / Annie Spratt from Pixabay)
Tito Edwards Blogs

Tolkien’s Abandoned Sequel to The Lord of the Rings –  Thomas J. Salerno at Voyage Comics & Publishing +1

A Simple Proof of the Divinity of Jesus – J.P. Nunez at Catholic Exchange +1

10 Quotes That Prove The Papacy Is Ancient – William Hemsworth at EpicPew

How did St. Helena Find the True Cross of Jesus Christ? – Philip Kosloski at Aleteia

Meeting Homeless Jesus: Off the Shelf with David Wooton – Pete Socks at Catholic Stand

Classical by Design: Benedictine College’s Architecture Program – Megan Fassero at Seton Magazine

The Ossuary Chapel of San Martino della Battaglia – Shawn R. Tribe at Liturgical Arts Journal

The 7th Century Song of the Holy Rood by St. Caedmon, and the Ruthwell Rood (Cross) – David Clayton at New Liturgical Movement

Protecting Minors Online – Patty Knap at Catholic Stand

Fear: A Leading Comorbidity – Philip Lawler at CatholicCulture.org

Abortion, Conception, and ‘Ensoulment’: What’s a Catholic Supposed to Believe? – The Pillar

Duquesne (a Catholic University) Professor: White People Committing Suicide can be an ‘Ethical’ Act – Matthew Archbold at Creative Minority Report

Love Leads the Way – Christina M. Sorrentino at Ignitum Today

The Self-Destructive Path of Being “Inclusive” – Donald DeMarco at Crisis Magazine

Perhaps a Return to Gregorian Chant is the Solution – Father Allan J. McDonald at Southern Orders

Want More Great Catholic News Links?  Click Here! - Tito Edwards at Big Pulpit

Tito Edwards

Tito Edwards Tito Edwards manages Catholic websites for the new evangelization that Pope John Paul II and then Pope Benedict XVI asked for in the third millennium. After a lifetime of living a nominal Catholic life, he reverted completely to his childhood faith that began on the eve of the funeral of Pope John Paul II. He publishes Big Pulpit, Catholic Stand, Ignitum Today, and The American Catholic.

Trending

Subscription Options

  • Subscriber Service CenterAlready a subscriber? Renew or manage your subscription here.

  • SubscribeStart your Register subscription today.

    Subscribe Now

  • Sign up for 6 Free IssuesTry us out with a free trial subscription.

    Order Now

  • Give a Gift SubscriptionBless friends, family or clergy with a gift of the Register.

    Order Now

  • Order Bulk SubscriptionsGet a discount on 6 or more copies sent to your parish, organization or school.

    Order Now

  • Sign-up for E-NewsletterGet Register Updates sent daily or weeklyto your inbox.

    Sign Up