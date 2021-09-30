Tolkien’s Abandoned Sequel To The Lord Of The Rings, A Simple Proof Of The Divinity Of Jesus, and More Great Links!
Tolkien’s Abandoned Sequel to The Lord of the Rings – Thomas J. Salerno at Voyage Comics & Publishing +1
A Simple Proof of the Divinity of Jesus – J.P. Nunez at Catholic Exchange +1
10 Quotes That Prove The Papacy Is Ancient – William Hemsworth at EpicPew
How did St. Helena Find the True Cross of Jesus Christ? – Philip Kosloski at Aleteia
Meeting Homeless Jesus: Off the Shelf with David Wooton – Pete Socks at Catholic Stand
Classical by Design: Benedictine College’s Architecture Program – Megan Fassero at Seton Magazine
The Ossuary Chapel of San Martino della Battaglia – Shawn R. Tribe at Liturgical Arts Journal
The 7th Century Song of the Holy Rood by St. Caedmon, and the Ruthwell Rood (Cross) – David Clayton at New Liturgical Movement
Protecting Minors Online – Patty Knap at Catholic Stand
Fear: A Leading Comorbidity – Philip Lawler at CatholicCulture.org
Abortion, Conception, and ‘Ensoulment’: What’s a Catholic Supposed to Believe? – The Pillar
Duquesne (a Catholic University) Professor: White People Committing Suicide can be an ‘Ethical’ Act – Matthew Archbold at Creative Minority Report
Love Leads the Way – Christina M. Sorrentino at Ignitum Today
The Self-Destructive Path of Being “Inclusive” – Donald DeMarco at Crisis Magazine
Perhaps a Return to Gregorian Chant is the Solution – Father Allan J. McDonald at Southern Orders
