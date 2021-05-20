Support the register

To Receive or Not to Receive Communion, New and Beautiful Tabernacle, Humor is Next to Godliness, and More Great Links!

The Best In Catholic Blogging

Holy Communion by Jiang Millington from Pixabay
Tito Edwards Blogs

To Receive or Not to Receive, That is the Question – Veil of Veronica +1

New Romanesque Tabernacle and Sanctuary Lamp by Granda Liturgical Arts – Lucas Viar at Liturgical Arts Journal +1

Humor is Next to godliness – Ellen Mady at Our Sunday Visitor

Creation & Scientific Evidence – Maurice Williams at Catholic Stand

5 Reasons Why Every Man Should Fast (Podcast) – The Catholic Gentleman

Why Matthias was Chosen to Replace Judas as an Apostle – Philip Kosloski at Aleteia

Acts of the Apostles: The Birth of the Catholic Church – Steve Ray at Defenders of the Catholic Faith

A Catholic Response to Chaos: Cultivate Your Gardens with Confidence – Sean Fitzpatrick at Crisis Magazine

Consecrated in Truth – Fr. Gerald Musa at Ignitum Today

When Rights Are Wrong – Donald DeMarco at Crisis Magazine

Being Transparent About Transparency – Fr. Nathaniel Dreyer at Catholic Stand

Ask Father: Can a Priest Say the Latin Mass if He Doesn’t know Latin Formally? – Fr. Z’s Blog

A Pop Quiz on Canon 915 – Eamonn Clark, S.T.L., at Christian Renaissance Movement

President Biden and Public Scandal – Fr. Gerald E. Murray, J.C.D., at The Catholic Thing

Two California Bishops Represent Divided State of Abortion-Communion Debate – Monica Migliorino Miller at The Catholic World Report

German Catholic Priest Blesses Same-Sex Couples, Where’s the Vatican? – Matthew Archbold at Creative Minority Report

Want More Great Catholic News Links?  Click Here! - Tito Edwards at Big Pulpit

Tito Edwards

