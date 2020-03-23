Yes, Hell Exists & People Go There—Ralph Martin – Patrick Coffin at Catholic Stand +1

How to Gain Plenary Indulgence if I can’t Receive Communion? Clergy Pay Attention! – Fr. Z's Blog +1

Wandering Spirits – Noel Ethan Tan at Ignitum Today

Shocking Cavalier Attitude of Church Leaders on Shutdown of Sacramental Ministry – Phil Lawler at Catholic Culture

Lent: 40 Days of “Giving Up” Or 40 Days Closer to God?* – Robert Kurland, Ph.D., at Catholic Stand

Lenten Fasting: Creating Noon with a Supplemental Beer – R. Jared Staudt, Ph.D., at Building Catholic Culture

Numerous Crosses Removed in Shandong’s Linyi City – Li Mingxuan at Bitter Winter

Do You Really Believe? – One Mad Mom

Thoughts on the Obligation to Attend Mass During Times of Pestilence – Edward N. Peters, J.C.D., J.D., In the Light of the Law

Lessons from the Underground Catholic Church about Spiritual Communion – John Burger at The Catholic World Report

When The Plague Hit Venice, The Citizens Built This Church – V.M. Traverso at Aleteia

The Pro-Choice Fallacy – R.M. Fields, J.D., at Crisis Magazine

A Litany in Time of Plague – Thomas Nashe at The Catholic Thing

The Indispensable Truth of the Incarnation – Menny Thoughts at Convert’s Quest

For the Most Recent in 'The Best in Catholic Blogging' click on Big Pulpit.