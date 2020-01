Why Was Jesus Born, New Work Of Apologetics Explains Why The Bible Is A Catholic Book, And More!

The Best In Catholic Blogging

Why Was Jesus Born? Here Are Twelve Reasons – Stephen Beale at Catholic Exchange +1

New Work Of Apologetics Explains Why The Bible Is A Catholic Book – Paul Senz at The Catholic World Report +1

Live Perpetual Adoration Of The Blessed Sacrament Via Adorecast – Team Catholify

Fear, Faith, & Surrender – Susan Skinner at Catholic Stand

The Mathematics of the 12 Days of Christmas – Jimmy Akin at JimmyAkin.com

God Chose to Become Man & Make His Home Within Us – David Torkington at Catholic Stand

Why Do We Think of Christ’s Birth As a Nighttime Event? – Msgr. Charles Pope at Community in Mission

Timeless Christmas Wisdom From Venerable Fulton Sheen – Melissa Guerrero at epicPew

How the Birth of Christ Reverses the Story of Eden – Stephen Beale at Catholic Exchange

The Church That Stands At The Spot Of Christ’s Birth – Fr. Seán Connolly at The Catholic World Report

What is the Meaning of the Star of Bethlehem? Typology of the New Ark & Christmas – Scott Smith, Ph.D., at All Roads Lead To Rome

The Best of Christmas Poetry: A Festive Garland of Verse – Joseph Pearce at The Catholic World Report

Red Pontifical Set from Faenza-Modigliana (1700-1750) – Shawn R. Tribe at Liturgical Arts Journal

Christmas & the Gift of Heavenly Peace – Fr. Charles Fox at The Catholic World Report

For the Most Recent in 'The Best in Catholic Blogging' click on Big Pulpit.