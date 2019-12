(Source: New Liturgical Movement)

Why Do Regular Catholics Join Ordinariate Parishes, Our 2nd American-Born Martyr, And More Links!

The Best In Catholic Blogging

Why Do Regular Catholics Join Ordinariate Parishes? – Shane Schaetzel at Complete Christianity +1

What Our 2nd American-Born Martyr Is Still Saying To Youth – Aleteia +1

Live Perpetual Adoration Of The Blessed Sacrament Via Adorecast – Team Catholify

Advent With The Joyful Mysteries – Birgit Jones at Catholic Stand

The Airport Phenomenon That’s Inspiring Nursing Moms – Anna O’Neil at Aleteia

“Between God & Us Alone”? The Social Aspect Of Sin – Anthony S. Layne at Catholic Stand

10 Bible Verses To Conquer Spiritual Discouragement – Fr. Ed Broom, O.M.V., at Catholic Exchange

An Easy Way To Give Thanks More Often – David Mills at Aleteia

Immaculate Conception 2019 Photopost – Gregory DiPippo at New Liturgical Movement

Always Seek The Good In Others – Charlie McKinney at Catholic Spiritual Direction

Albert The Great: A Saint Who Shows That Faith & Science Are Compatible – Brenton Cordeiro at Catholic Link

Finding Everyday Holiness With Saints Francis & Clare Of Assisi – Michele Chronister at Catholic Exchange

The Eucharist Commits Us To The Poor – John Cavadini at Church Life Journal

St. Alphonsus Liguori: Patron Saint of Confessors & Lover of Souls – Constance T. Hull at Catholic Exchange

