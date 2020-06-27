Why Do Many Catholics Disbelieve The Real Presence, New Shrine Of Our Lady Of The Rockies, And More!
Why Do Two-Thirds of Catholics Disbelieve The Real Presence? – Fr. Regis Scanlon, O.F.M. Cap. +1
A New Shrine in Canada: Our Lady of the Rockies – John Paul Sonnen at Liturgical Arts Journal +1
Books, Screens, & the Modern Catholic Library – Masha Goepel at Catholic Stand
Why Catholics Don’ t Support Pride Month – Steve Ray at Defenders of the Catholic Faith
On the Ascension – Cecily Lowe at Catholic Stand
Priest Canceled for Preaching Solidarity Over Racial Division – Ellie Gardey at The American Spectator
“Mattress Mack” to Open a Charter School that Offers Free Vocational Training – Cerith Gardiner at Aleteia
Summer Fundraising Advice for Catholic Apostolates – Brice Sokolowski at CatholicFundraiser.net
Justice Neil Gorsuch, John Finnis, & the New Natural Law Theory – Edward Feser, Ph.D.
The Power of the Miraculous Medal (& Where to Buy One) – Meghan Ashley Styling (A Catholic Fashion Blog)
Bostock: Living a Lie – Philip F. Lawler at Catholic Culture
Curiosity of the Day: Food Factories – Anthony M. Esolen, Ph.D., at Jasper via Magdalene College
A Morally Empty Jurisprudence – Hadley P. Arkes, Ph.D., at First Things
The Eldest Daughter of the Church – Chilton Williamson, Jr., at Crisis Magazine
The New Prefaces of the E.F. Mass, Part V: The Preface of the Blessed Sacrament – Gregory DiPippo at New Liturgical Movement