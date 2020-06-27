Why Do Two-Thirds of Catholics Disbelieve The Real Presence? – Fr. Regis Scanlon, O.F.M. Cap. +1

A New Shrine in Canada: Our Lady of the Rockies – John Paul Sonnen at Liturgical Arts Journal +1

Books, Screens, & the Modern Catholic Library – Masha Goepel at Catholic Stand

Why Catholics Don’ t Support Pride Month – Steve Ray at Defenders of the Catholic Faith

On the Ascension – Cecily Lowe at Catholic Stand

Priest Canceled for Preaching Solidarity Over Racial Division – Ellie Gardey at The American Spectator

“Mattress Mack” to Open a Charter School that Offers Free Vocational Training – Cerith Gardiner at Aleteia

Summer Fundraising Advice for Catholic Apostolates – Brice Sokolowski at CatholicFundraiser.net

Justice Neil Gorsuch, John Finnis, & the New Natural Law Theory – Edward Feser, Ph.D.

The Power of the Miraculous Medal (& Where to Buy One) – Meghan Ashley Styling (A Catholic Fashion Blog)

Bostock: Living a Lie – Philip F. Lawler at Catholic Culture

Curiosity of the Day: Food Factories – Anthony M. Esolen, Ph.D., at Jasper via Magdalene College

A Morally Empty Jurisprudence – Hadley P. Arkes, Ph.D., at First Things

The Eldest Daughter of the Church – Chilton Williamson, Jr., at Crisis Magazine

The New Prefaces of the E.F. Mass, Part V: The Preface of the Blessed Sacrament – Gregory DiPippo at New Liturgical Movement